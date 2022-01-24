ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Research on a high-sensitivity asymmetric metamaterial structure and its application as microwave sensor

By Yunhao Cao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this paper, an Asymmetric Electric Split-Ring Resonator (AESRR) metamaterial structure is proposed to explore the interaction between metamaterials and electromagnetic waves with the influence of Fano resonance on electromagnetic properties. With the symmetry of basic electric Split-Ring Resonator (eSRR) being broken, a new Fano resonant peak appears at around 11.575Â...

www.nature.com

