Dimensional accuracy of 3D printing navigation templates of chemical-based sterilisation

By Wenxi Zhang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D printed navigational templates have facilitated the accurate treatment of orthopaedic patients. However, during practical operation, it is found that the location hole occasionally deviates from the ideal channel. As such, there will be a security risk in clinical applications. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the influence of...

www.nature.com

Tom's Hardware

Silicon-based Quantum Computing Reaches Accuracy Milestone

Three separate teams of researchers worldwide have demonstrated. silicon-based quantum computing than previously expected. In independent experiments, the teams showcased quantum architectures operating above the 99 percent accuracy threshold - the requirement for fault-tolerant computing and a crucial milestone for the utility of quantum systems. Hailing from Australia, the Netherlands,...
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Using 3D printing for alloy materials innovation

While millions of people around the world enjoy renewed mobility from hip and knee replacements, many don't realize that the materials used in such implants have basically stayed the same since the 1960s. Originally designed for rocketry and the US space program, the material, titanium, is strong, corrosion resistant, and...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Structural effects of 3D printing resolution on the gauge factor of microcrack-based strain gauges for health care monitoring

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 12 (2022) Cite this article. Measurements of physiological parameters such as pulse rate, voice, and motion for precise health care monitoring requires highly sensitive sensors. Flexible strain gauges are useful sensors that can be used in human health care devices. In this study, we propose a crack-based strain gauge fabricated by fused deposition modeling (FDM)-based three-dimensional (3D)-printing. The strain gauge combined a 3D-printed thermoplastic polyurethane layer and a platinum layer as the flexible substrate and conductive layer, respectively. Through a layer-by-layer deposition process, self-aligned crack arrays were easily formed along the groove patterns resulting from stress concentration during stretching motions. Strain gauges with a 200-Âµm printing thickness exhibited the most sensitive performance (~442% increase in gauge factor compared with that of a flat sensor) and the fastest recovery time (~99% decrease in recovery time compared with that of a flat sensor). In addition, 500 cycling tests were conducted to demonstrate the reliability of the sensor. Finally, various applications of the strain gauge as wearable devices used to monitor human health and motion were demonstrated. These results support the facile fabrication of sensitive strain gauges for the development of smart devices by additive manufacturing.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
SpaceNews.com

Reaching the tipping point for 3D printing satellites

The number of 3D-printed parts on board satellites is growing amid advances in additive manufacturing. Satellite shops are embracing the technology to cut costs and accelerate production for increasingly capable spacecraft. Advances are paving the way to a future where satellites can print parts in orbit. But how close is the industry to 3D printing entire satellites?
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Characterization of 3D-printed PLA parts with different raster orientations and printing speeds

Fabrication based on additive manufacturing (AM) process from a three-dimensional (3D) model has received significant attention in the past few years. Although 3D printing was introduced for production of prototypes, it has been currently used for fabrication of end-use products. Therefore, the mechanical behavior and strength of additively manufactured parts has become of significant importance. 3D printing has been affected by different parameters during preparation, printing, and post-printing processes, which have influence on quality and behavior of the additively manufactured components. This paper discusses the effects of two printing parameters on the mechanical behavior of additively manufactured components. In detail, polylactic acid material was used to print test coupons based on fused deposition modeling process. The specimens with five different raster orientations were printed with different printing speeds. Later, a series of tensile tests was performed under static loading conditions. Based on the results, strength and stiffness of the examined specimens have been determined. Moreover, dependency of the strength and elastic modulus of 3D-printed parts on the raster orientation has been documented. In the current study, fractured specimens were visually investigated by a free-angle observation system. The experimental findings can be used for the development of computational models and next design of structural components.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Enhancing the interfacial perpendicular magnetic anisotropy and tunnel magnetoresistance by inserting an ultrathin LiF layer at an Fe/MgO interface

Perpendicular magnetic anisotropy (PMA) is becoming increasingly important in spintronics research, especially for high-density magnetoresistive random access memories (MRAMs). The PMA induced at an Fe/MgO interface is widely used in magnetic tunnel junctions. Here, we propose inserting an ultrathin LiF layer at the interface in an epitaxial Fe/MgO junction. With a 0.3"‰nm-thick LiF layer, a large intrinsic interface PMA energy, Ki,0, of 2.8"‰mJ/m2 was achieved. We also found that the LiF/MgO bilayer tunneling barrier exhibited a large tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) effect, suggesting that a coherent spin-dependent tunneling process was maintained in the ultrathin LiF layer. Atomic-scale interface engineering using fluoride can further improve the PMA and TMR properties of spintronic devices.
SCIENCE
CNET

This flexible 3D printing material is a cosplayer's dream

Cosplay and 3D printing go hand in hand. At any convention, most of the armor and helmets you see are made from either foam or 3D-printed filament, and a lot of the small delicate work is made on resin 3D printers to keep the details sharp. Most of the time...
TECHNOLOGY
thefabricator.com

Software validates and optimizes 3D printing parameters

Teton Simulation’s SmartSlice software virtually validates and optimizes 3D printing parameters. It embeds in existing slicer programs and is fast and simple to use, says the company. The CAE (computer-aided engineering) software is designed for prototyping jobs performed on FFF (fused filament fabrication)-style printers. It validates the structural performance...
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Better Car Hinges By 3D Printing

We often use 3D printing to replicate items we might otherwise make with traditional machining methods. Fraunhofer’s new door hinge for a sports car takes a different tack: it tries to be better than the equivalent machined part. The company claims that the new part is half the cost and weighs 35% less than the normal hinge.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Heterozygous calcyclin-binding protein/Siah1-interacting protein (CACYBP/SIP) gene pathogenic variant linked to a dominant family with paucity of interlobular bile duct

Paucity of interlobular bile ducts (PILBD) is a heterogeneous disorder classified into two categories, syndromic and non-syndromic bile duct paucity. Syndromic PILBD is characterized by the presence of clinical manifestations of Alagille syndrome. Non-syndromic PILBD is caused by multiple diseases, such as metabolic and genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and immune disorders. We evaluated a family with a dominantly inherited PILBD, who presented with cholestasis at 1"“2 months of age but spontaneously improved by 1 year of age. Next-generation sequencing analysis revealed a heterozygous CACYBP/SIP p.E177Q pathogenic variant. Calcyclin-binding protein and Siah1 interacting protein (CACYBP/SIP) form a ubiquitin ligase complex and induce proteasomal degradation of non-phosphorylated Î²-catenin. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed a slight decrease in CACYBP and Î²-catenin levels in the liver of patients in early infancy, which almost normalized by 13 months of age. The CACYBP/SIP p.E177Q pathogenic variant may form a more active or stable ubiquitin ligase complex that enhances the degradation of Î²-catenin and delays the maturation of intrahepatic bile ducts. Our findings indicate that accurate regulation of the Î²-catenin concentration is essential for the development of intrahepatic bile ducts and CACYBP/SIP pathogenic variant is a novel cause of PILDB.
HEALTH
nationaldefensemagazine.org

New Micro-3D Printing Technique Could Benefit Pentagon

The Defense Department has been researching and investing in additive manufacturing technologies for years, but emerging techniques and procedures being developed by industry could spark new opportunities. One promising new technology that could aid the military is micro-3D printing, which enables the miniaturization of parts and components. “There are numerous...
MILITARY
plasticstoday.com

2022 Trends in 3D and 4D Printing

3D printing (3DP) and additive manufacturing (AM) are expanding in new and surprising ways. Like conventional manufacturing, 3D and AM are getting infused with data analytics. We’re expecting new materials and we’re likely to see market consolidation. We’re also seeing the advent of 4D printing. In recent years,...
MARKETS
Design World Network

3D printing makes it easy to develop tooling for production

Julliette Combe is a mechanical engineer. She began working on 3D printing during her master thesis on nano 3D printing. When she joined Formlabs, she first went into the business development team for product partnership and worked on custom products for key accounts. She moved into application engineering and has...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
thefabricator.com

YO, electric vehicles are speeding adoption of 3D printing

The production model of a new electric vehicle called YOYO hit the streets of Europe late last year. The well-appointed, ultracompact EV is designed for city use and is affordably priced. Built by XEV, which has offices in China and Italy, the battery-powered car measures 100 in. long by 59...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel variant in SMG9 causes intellectual disability, confirming a role for nonsense-mediated decay components in neurocognitive development

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Biallelic loss-of-function variants in the SMG9 gene, encoding a regulatory subunit of the mRNA nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) machinery, are reported to cause heart and brain malformation syndrome. Here we report five patients from three unrelated families with intellectual disability (ID) and a novel pathogenic SMG9 c.551"‰T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) homozygous missense variant, identified using exome sequencing. Sanger sequencing confirmed recessive segregation in each family. SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) is most likely an autozygous variant identical by descent. Characteristic clinical findings in patients were mild to moderate ID, intention tremor, pyramidal signs, dyspraxia, and ocular manifestations. We used RNA sequencing of patients and age- and sex-matched healthy controls to assess the effect of the variant. RNA sequencing revealed that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C variant did not affect the splicing or expression level of SMG9 gene products, and allele-specific expression analysis did not provide evidence that the nonsense mRNA-induced NMD was affected. Differential gene expression analysis identified prevalent upregulation of genes in patients, including the genes SMOX, OSBP2, GPX3, and ZNF155. These findings suggest that normal SMG9 function may be involved in transcriptional regulation without affecting nonsense mRNA-induced NMD. In conclusion, we demonstrate that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C missense variant causes a neurodevelopmental disorder and impacts gene expression. NMD components have roles beyond aberrant mRNA degradation that are crucial for neurocognitive development.
HEALTH
Space.com

How is metal 3D printing transforming space travel?

Metal 3D printing can produce the most intricate rocket parts, using combustion-resistant material. While 3D printing isn't new, how has the technology advanced to face the more extreme conditions of space?. From plastic to metal. Since the first 3D printers appeared in the 1980s, its applications have continued to grow....
ENGINEERING

