ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Crystal-field mediated electronic transitions of EuS up to 35 GPa

By Virginia Monteseguro
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn advanced experimental and theoretical model to explain the correlation between the electronic and local structure of Eu\(^{2+}\) in two different environments within a same compound, EuS, is presented. EuX monochalcogenides (X: O, S, Se, Te) exhibit anomalies in all their properties around 14 GPa with a semiconductor to metal transition....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Crystallization behavior of isotactic polypropylene containing a fibrous nucleating agent in a flow field

The crystallization behavior of isotactic polypropylene containing a fibrous nucleating agent in a flow field was investigated using a polarized optical microscope equipped with a parallel-plate shear device. The addition of the fibrous nucleating agent greatly enhanced the crystallization rate, although isotactic polypropylene crystallization without the nucleating agent was enhanced after exposure to shear flow at a high shear rate. The sample with the nucleating agent demonstrated high molecular orientation to the flow direction after shear flow, even at a low shear rate. This was attributed to the formation of a pseudoÂ shish-kebab structure, in which the fibrous nucleating agent acts as the shish. Moreover, the high level of molecular orientation without spherulitic morphology was responsible for the reduced light scattering, which resulted in good transparency.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The emergence of valency in colloidal crystals through electron equivalents

Colloidal crystal engineering of complex, low-symmetry architectures is challenging when isotropic building blocks are assembled. Here we describe an approach to generating such structures based upon programmable atom equivalents (nanoparticles functionalized with many DNA strands) and mobile electron equivalents (small particles functionalized with a low number of DNA strands complementary to the programmable atom equivalents). Under appropriate conditions, the spatial distribution of the electron equivalents breaks the symmetry of isotropic programmable atom equivalents, akin to the anisotropic distribution of valence electrons or coordination sites around a metal atom, leading to a set of well-defined coordination geometries and access to three new low-symmetry crystalline phases. All three phases represent the first examples of colloidal crystals, with two of them having elemental analogues (body-centred tetragonal and high-pressure gallium), while the third (triple double-gyroid structure) has no known natural equivalent. This approach enables the creation of complex, low-symmetry colloidal crystals that might find use in various technologies.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gpa#Tron#Electronic Components
Nature.com

Structural insights into the BRAF monomer-to-dimer transition mediated by RAS binding

RAF kinases are essential effectors of RAS, but how RAS binding initiates the conformational changes needed for autoinhibited RAF monomers to form active dimers has remained unclear. Here, we present cryo-electron microscopy structures of full-length BRAF complexes derived from mammalian cells: autoinhibited, monomeric BRAF:14-3-32:MEK and BRAF:14-3-32 complexes, and an inhibitor-bound, dimeric BRAF2:14-3-32 complex, at 3.7, 4.1, and 3.9"‰Ã… resolution, respectively. In both autoinhibited, monomeric structures, the RAS binding domain (RBD) of BRAF is resolved, revealing that the RBD forms an extensive contact interface with the 14-3-3 protomer bound to the BRAF C-terminal site and that key basic residues required for RBD-RAS binding are exposed. Moreover, through structure-guided mutational studies, our findings indicate that RAS-RAF binding is a dynamic process and that RBD residues at the center of the RBD:14-3-3 interface have a dual function, first contributing to RAF autoinhibition and then to the full spectrum of RAS-RBD interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Correlation-driven electron-hole asymmetry in graphene field effect devices

Electron-hole asymmetry is a fundamental property in solids that can determine the nature of quantum phase transitions and the regime of operation for devices. The observation of electron-hole asymmetry in graphene and recently in twisted graphene and moirÃ© heterostructures has spurred interest into whether it stems from single-particle effects or from correlations, which are core to the emergence of intriguing phases in moirÃ© systems. Here, we report an effective way to access electron-hole asymmetry in 2D materials by directly measuring the quasiparticle self-energy in graphene/Boron Nitride field-effect devices. As the chemical potential moves from the hole to the electron-doped side, we see an increased strength of electronic correlations manifested by an increase in the band velocity and inverse quasiparticle lifetime. These results suggest that electronic correlations intrinsically drive the electron-hole asymmetry in graphene and by leveraging this asymmetry can provide alternative avenues to generate exotic phases in twisted moirÃ© heterostructures.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

f-electron hybridised Fermi surface in magnetic field-induced metallic YbB

The nature of the Fermi surface observed in the recently discovered family of unconventional insulators starting with SmB6 is a subject of intense inquiry. Here we shed light on this question by accessing quantum oscillations in the high magnetic field-induced metallic regime above â‰ˆ47"‰T in YbB12, which we compare with the unconventional insulating regime. In the field-induced metallic regime, we find prominent quantum oscillations in the electrical resistivity characterised by multiple frequencies and heavy effective masses. The close similarity in Lifshitz-Kosevich low-temperature growth of quantum oscillation amplitude in insulating YbB12 to field-induced metallic YbB12, points to an origin of quantum oscillations in insulating YbB12 from in-gap neutral low energy excitations. Higher frequency Fermi surface sheets of heavy quasiparticle effective mass emerge in the field-induced metallic regime of YbB12 in addition to multiple heavy Fermi surface sheets observed in both insulating and metallic regimes. f-electron hybridisation is thus observed to persist from the unconventional insulating to the field-induced metallic regime of YbB12, in contrast to the unhybridised conduction electron Fermi surface observed in unconventional insulating SmB6. Our findings thus require an alternative model for YbB12, of neutral in-gap low energy excitations, wherein the f-electron hybridisation is retained.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Field-induced multiple metal-insulator crossovers of correlated Dirac electrons of perovskite CaIrO

The interplay between electron correlation and topology of relativistic electrons may lead to a fascinating stage of the research on quantum materials and emergent functions. The emergence of various collective electronic orderings/liquids, which are tunable by external stimuli, is a remarkable feature of correlated electron systems, but has rarely been realized in the topological semimetals with high-mobility relativistic electrons. Here, we report that the correlated Dirac electrons in perovskite CaIrO3 show unconventional field-induced successive metal"“insulator"“metal crossovers in the quantum limit accompanying a giant magnetoresistance (MR) with MR ratio of 3500 % (18"‰T and 1.4"‰K). In conjunction with the numerical calculation, we propose that the insulating state originates from the collective electronic ordering such as charge/spin density wave promoted by electron correlation, whereas it turns into the quasi-one-dimensional metal at higher fields due to the field-induced reduction of chemical potential, highlighting the highly field-tunable character of correlated Dirac electrons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Conserved mechanism for vacuolar magnesium sequestration in yeast and plant cells

Magnesium (Mg2+) is an essential nutrient for all life forms. In fungal and plant cells, the majority of Mg2+ is stored in the vacuole but mechanisms for Mg2+ transport into the vacuolar store are not fully understood. Here we demonstrate that members of ancient conserved domain proteins (ACDPs) from Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Arabidopsis thaliana function in vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration that enables plant and yeast cells to cope with high levels of external Mg2+. We show that the yeast genome (as well as other fungal genomes) harbour a single ACDP homologue, referred to as MAM3, that functions specifically in vacuolar Mg2+ accumulation and is essential for tolerance to high Mg. In parallel, vacuolar ACDP homologues were identified from Arabidopsis and shown to complement the yeast mutant mam3Î”. An Arabidopsis mutant lacking one of the vacuolar ACDP homologues displayed hypersensitivity to high-Mg conditions and accumulated less Mg in the vacuole compared with the wild type. Taken together, our results suggest that conserved transporters mediate vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration in fungal and plant cells to maintain cellular Mg2+ homeostasis in response to fluctuating Mg2+ levels in the environment.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Unconventional spectral signature of T in a pure d-wave superconductor

In conventional superconductors, the phase transition into a zero-resistance and perfectly diamagnetic state is accompanied by a jump in the specific heat and the opening of a spectral gap1. In the high-transition-temperature (high-Tc) cuprates, although the transport, magnetic and thermodynamic signatures of Tc have been known since the 1980s2, the spectroscopic singularity associated with the transition remains unknown. Here we resolve this long-standing puzzle with a high-precision angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) study on overdoped (Bi,Pb)2Sr2CaCu2O8+Î´ (Bi2212). We first probe the momentum-resolved electronic specific heat via spectroscopy and reproduce the specific heat peak at Tc, completing the missing link for a holistic description of superconductivity. Then, by studying the full momentum, energy and temperature evolution of the spectra, we reveal that this thermodynamic anomaly arises from the singular growth of in-gap spectral intensity across Tc. Furthermore, we observe that the temperature evolution of in-gap intensity is highly anisotropic in the momentum space, and the gap itself obeys both the d-wave functional form and particle"“hole symmetry. These findings support the scenario that the superconducting transition is driven by phase fluctuations. They also serve as an anchor point for understanding the Fermi arc and pseudogap phenomena in underdoped cuprates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Enhancing the interfacial perpendicular magnetic anisotropy and tunnel magnetoresistance by inserting an ultrathin LiF layer at an Fe/MgO interface

Perpendicular magnetic anisotropy (PMA) is becoming increasingly important in spintronics research, especially for high-density magnetoresistive random access memories (MRAMs). The PMA induced at an Fe/MgO interface is widely used in magnetic tunnel junctions. Here, we propose inserting an ultrathin LiF layer at the interface in an epitaxial Fe/MgO junction. With a 0.3"‰nm-thick LiF layer, a large intrinsic interface PMA energy, Ki,0, of 2.8"‰mJ/m2 was achieved. We also found that the LiF/MgO bilayer tunneling barrier exhibited a large tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) effect, suggesting that a coherent spin-dependent tunneling process was maintained in the ultrathin LiF layer. Atomic-scale interface engineering using fluoride can further improve the PMA and TMR properties of spintronic devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular properties of epimutation hotspots

Mistakes in the maintenance of CG methylation are a source of heritable epimutations in plants. Multigenerational surveys indicate that the rate of these stochastic events varies substantially across the genome, with some regions harbouring localized 'epimutation hotspots'. Using Arabidopsis as a model, we show that epimutation hotspots are indexed by a specific set of chromatin states that map to subregions of gene body methylation genes. Although these regions comprise only ~12% of all CGs in the genome, they account for ~63% of all epimutation events per unit time. Molecular profiling revealed that these regions contain unique sequence features, harbour steady-state intermediate methylation levels and act as putative targets of antagonistic DNA methylation pathways. We further demonstrate that experimentally induced shifts in steady-state methylation in these hotspot regions are sufficient to significantly alter local epimutation intensities. Our work lays the foundation for dissecting the molecular mechanisms and evolutionary consequences of epimutation hotspots in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The choice of the white clover population alters overyielding of mixtures with perennial ryegrass and chicory and underlying processes

Legume-based forage plant mixtures are known to increase biomass production over the mixture species grown as pure stands (overyielding), which has partly been attributed to enhanced nitrogen availability by legumes. However, the relative importance of underlying processes of these positive diversity effects and their drivers are not fully understood. Here we assessed if outcome and causes of diversity effects depend on the legume-species genetic identity. Over five years, we cultivated different white clover (Trifolium repens) populations, a grass and forb species in pure stands and clover-based mixtures and recorded biomass yield. Complementarity and selection effects of mixtures and relative yields of mixture species were calculated based on both unfertilized and nitrogen-fertilized non-leguminous pure stands. Results showed that the clover population altered the overall strength of diversity effects as well as the direction and magnitude of their temporal trends, at least for the grass component of mixtures. Differences in diversity effects between clover populations diminished when fertilized instead of unfertilized non-leguminous pure stands were considered. Hence, a part of these differences likely results from dissimilar effects of clover populations on nitrogen availability. The findings reveal the possibility to improve overyielding of legume-based forage plant mixtures by decisions on legume-species genetic identity.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optomechanical dissipative solitons

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 2h, i. The y-axis labels for both panels, now reading "Ï‰Î¼ âˆ’ Î©m âˆ’D1Î¼ (kHz)," were missing minus signs after "Î©m."
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy