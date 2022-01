California Judge Might Be Top Contender For US Supreme Court: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s plans to retire set off immediate speculation about who would take his seat on the bench. Near the top of the list is a Californian named Leondra Kruger. In 2014, former Gov. Jerry Brown tapped Kruger, then 38, for the state Supreme Court, where she still sits today. While becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court would be the biggest barrier-busting move of her career, she is no stranger to blazing trails. Read more from the Bay Area News Group and The Sacramento Bee. Scroll down for more Supreme Court coverage.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO