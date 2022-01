The Internal Revenue Service opened the tax filing season Monday. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig spoke with reporters and says you can speed up the process by filing electronically, filing accurately, and requesting a direct deposit of refunds. Rettig says it has been tough during the pandemic to process all of the tax returns and the challenges continue. He says that’s why it is important to get everyone to file the most accurate return they can. Rettig says there are still issues with calling the I-R-S for help and he anticipates phone lines will continue to be jammed up for the foreseeable future. He says going online is the best option to get information thru IRS-dot-.gov.

