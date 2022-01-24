Monday brings new distance learning plans at Green Country schools

Monday brings new distance learning at Green Country schools

Most campuses and grade levels across Green Country schools are returning to in-person learning today, Monday, but a handful remain in distance learning to start the week.

Many districts have changed their plans since last update, so be sure to check the list below to get the latest on your child’s school.

Bixby Public Schools:

The district has announced that North Intermediate, grades 4 and 6 only, will be in distance learning Monday, Jan. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 25. Students at North Intermediate in 5th grade are still expected to return to in-person classes.

Superintendent Rob Miller says all other campuses and grade levels return to in-person learning today, Monday.

The latest statement from the Superintendent can be found here.

Broken Arrow Public Schools:

The district has announced that all campuses and grade levels return to in-person learning today, Monday.

You can read the district’s latest statement here.

Jenks Public Schools:

The district says Jenks Middle School will remain in distance learning through Monday, Jan. 24. The district says they hope to return to in-person learning at Jenks Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The district’s latest statement can be found here.

Muskogee Public Schools:

The district has announced that all campuses and grade levels return to in-person learning today, Monday.

Their latest statement can be found here.

Owasso Public Schools:

The district has announced that all campuses and grade levels return to in-person learning today, Monday.

You can find the district’s latest statement here.

Tulsa Public Schools:

The district says the following campuses will remain in distance learning today, Monday:

Celia Clinton (pre-kindergarten only)

Eisenhower (Crutchfield and Pardo’s 5th grade classes only)

Peary Elementary

Tulsa MET

Zarrow (grades 1 and 2 only)

Tulsa Public Schools has reinstated its mask expectation for all students and adults in schools and at district-office sites. Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist recently released a statement detailing the district’s Covid safety protocol changes, which you can read here.

Union Public Schools:

Union Public Schools says Darnaby Elementary School and Grove Elementary will be in distance learning Monday, Jan. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to continued staff shortages.

The district says all other campuses and grade levels return to in-person learning today, Monday.

UPS has also announced that there will be no bus services for grades 8 through 12 (including Alt. Ed) today, Monday, and tomorrow due to a severe shortage of bus drivers. The district says all special education transportation services will continue.

You can find the latest statement from the district here.

Reaching out to your child’s school directly is one of the best ways to get the latest information from each district.

