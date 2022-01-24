ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Homicide investigation underway after shooting in Livingston County

One person is dead after a shooting in Livingston County over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, deputies responded to the Iroquois Road Trailer Park in Caledonia on Sunday for a shooting.

News10NBC reported that there wasn’t any cause for concern to the public after the shooting, and that Sheriff Dougherty said the shooter was cooperating.

It was described as an isolated incident, and that a homicide investigation was open.

