We are now less than seven weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL league year as of Thursday. These next seven weeks will pass by quickly and they will include the Pittsburgh Steelers making several moves to get themselves ready for free agency, first, and then the 2022 NFL Draft. There will be a lot of moves that impact the Steelers salary cap situation between now and the start of the new league year in March and a lot of that potential forthcoming work has already been covered in my two previous posts in this series. In this post, we will look at the different costs the Steelers can expect to have after the start of the new league year, which, again, is seven weeks from now.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO