“If you let someone go and they return, then it is meant to be.” This is a saying that Kendra and Elysia believe defines their relationship. They met in middle school, became best friends after high school, and eventually dated for two years, before breaking up in 2010. Kendra reflects, “I honestly think we were just young at the time and we both needed to grow.” Four years passed when Elysia sent Kendra a message on Facebook. The message simply said, “You still have that scarf I see.” It was a scarf Kendra bought when she and Elysia were together. Kendra responded, albeit hesitantly, but it was a correspondence that put their decade-long friendship back on track.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 HOURS AGO