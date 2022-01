Anthony Fauci has said that the pandemic is heading in the “right direction” even as Covid-19 cases surged across the US, fuelled by the Omicron variant.The White House’s chief medical adviser, however, cited areas hit early, like the US northeast, that have been reporting declining cases.“Things are looking good. We don’t want to get overconfident, but they look like they’re going in the right direction right now,” Dr Fauci said in an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday.The country has, in recent weeks, seen record cases and hospitalisations as Omicron cases have surged.As of Saturday, the US recorded a...

