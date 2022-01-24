ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Allen Weisselberg couldn't explain how value of $400M Trump property doubled in one year: report

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Exkoa_0dtxqxIr00

Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization CFO, leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after his arraignment in State Supreme Court on July 01, 2021 (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, faced difficulty explaining how one of the company's properties had been valued at approximately 435 million — more than double what it had been valued the year before — according to newly released documents.

On Tuesday, January 18, the documents were released by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office. "'Mr. Weisselberg testified that he could not explain this discrepancy," the documents reportedly said.

According to Business Insider, there is incriminating documentation that alleges assets throughout former President Donald Trump's financial portfolio of businesses and real estate properties had been mis-valued. There is also speculation that the valuations could be part of an elaborate financial fraud scheme.

On the list of properties, the Trump International Golf Club Scotland was highlighted.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Officials believe the increased value appears to center on "assuming the right to build 2,500 luxury homes on the property – despite approval to build fewer than 1,500 holiday apartments and golf villas."

On Wednesday, January 19 the Trump Organization released a statement criticizing the investigation, and arguing that it is a politically-motivated tactic aimed at damaging the former president.

"The only one misleading the public is Letitia James. She defrauded New Yorkers by basing her entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at all costs without having seen a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule," said the statement.

The latest development comes months after Weisselberg was charged with multiple offenses in connection with an alleged tax evasion scheme involving the Trump Organization.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salon

Fox News melts down over Biden Supreme Court pick — before he’s nominated anyone

Fox News hosts spent much of Wednesday criticizing President Joe Biden over his nonexistent Supreme Court pick after news leaked of Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement. Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday that Breyer is planning to retire at the end of the Supreme Court term in June, immediately sparking speculation about who would replace him on the bench. Breyer's replacement would not affect the balance of the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority. On this occasion, right-wing judicial groups are not expected to put up a big fight, according to Politico, especially since Democrats control the Senate until at least next January.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
Salon

What Ron DeSantis' COVID fight with the FDA is really all about: Donald Trump

The FDA has announced that two of the monoclonal antibody treatments that have been useful in treating COVID are not effective in treating the omicron variant, so the government is no longer going to be distributing those treatments. That sounds quite reasonable, right? You don't want to be giving people treatments that you know don't work. That would be malpractice.
POTUS
Salon

Michelle Obama 2024? Republicans raising money off invented “rumor”

Republicans are using a baseless "rumor" that former first lady Michelle Obama will run for president in 2024 to raise money for Senate candidates. The former first lady has repeatedly ruled out a presidential run — or any other entry into electoral politics — but the National Republican Senatorial Committee twice this week sent out fundraising appeals warning supporters that she is exploring a White House bid, while offering no evidence.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

What's protecting Trump and the coup plotters: American exceptionalism — how do we fight that?

It has now been more than a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, with no clear signs that Donald Trump or any other of the major coup plotters will ever be punished. Many of the foot soldiers in that assault have been arrested and charged, but only a few have faced serious legal charges. Trump and the Republican fascists are plotting their next attacks on American democracy in plain sight, and in apparent total impunity.
POTUS
Salon

"Please clap": Donald Trump has his Jeb Bush moment

The 2016 election had barely started when former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) was desperately begging a crowd of supporters, "please clap." Now, in 2022, former President Donald Trump appears to be the one desperate for applause. In a video posted by ParlerTakes, a video from Mar-a-Lago shows the former president...
POTUS
Salon

Trumpworld's delusions and the real world threat

There have been so many unprecedented and weird goings-on in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election that I think everyone's overwhelmed, so we sometimes miss the forest for the trees. The whole Kraken sideshow between Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, with the rivulets of black dye and shrill accusations that the long-dead former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, had rigged the election, was so comically outlandish that I don't think we fully understood the full scope of the danger the country was in during that period. For all of the public clownish antics by Giuliani and company, the plotting that was going on behind closed doors was even worse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Ethics investigation finds GOP congressman misused House resources

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is more Democrat-friendly than it was in the past — President Joe Biden carried the state by 14% in the 2020 presidential election, and former Sen. Cory Gardner was voted out of office — it still has its share of veteran Republicans who have been fixtures in Colorado politics. One of them is Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents the Colorado Springs area in the U.S. House of Representatives and has recently faced an ethics probe.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Trump Organization Cfo#Manhattan Criminal Court#State Supreme Court#The Trump Organization#Business Insider#Crash Course#New Yorkers
Salon

“Trump has it completely wrong”: Allies revolt after Trump endorses rival to MAGA darling

Top allies of former President Donald Trump pushed back after he endorsed a former administration aide over a conservative influencer who is highly popular on the far right. On Tuesday, Trump endorsed Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman and Fox News contributor, in the upcoming Republican primary in Tennessee's 5th congressional district. Incumbent Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, has announced that he will retire, saying that Republicans had "dismembered" his longtime Nashville district for partisan gain.
NASHVILLE, TN
Salon

"No military solution" on Ukraine: Progressives in Congress demand diplomacy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Barbara Lee, two top members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, implored the Biden administration on Wednesday to urgently pursue a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, warning that "there is no military solution" to surging tensions with Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Salon

Extremist politicians aren't a "both sides" issue — it's strictly a GOP phenomenon

Could there be two politicians more different than Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?. Cruz not only voted for Donald Trump's coup but continues to use conspiracy theories to support it. Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, is a progressive who is both honest and committed to using democratic systems to advance a forward-looking agenda. Cruz is a notorious online troll who deliberately provokes liberals with lies and culture war nonsense. Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly spoken out about the toxicity of such trolling behavior, and how it leads all too often to real life threats of violence, including against her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Antiwar critics blast Pelosi over fast-track $500M military aid to Ukraine

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite warnings that a dangerous war with Russia could soon be unleashed if diplomatic efforts fail, House Democrats are reportedly looking to bypass typical procedures and fast-track a vote on legislation that would send $500 million in military aid to Ukraine — a move that critics say only adds fuel to the fire.
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy