Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth’s Paige Sawyer Voted Athlete of the Week

By Chris Popper
 3 days ago
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Paige Sawyer who was voted Athlete of the Week, for the Week Ending January 15th. Sawyer, who is competing...

92.9 The Ticket

John Bapst Boys Beat Orono 56-50 in OT [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team upset the Orono Red Riots in overtime, winning 56-50 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, January 26th. Orono jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But John Bapst outscored Orono 19-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the deficit to just 3 points, 39-36. It was tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Orono Girls Top John Bapst 42-37 [STATS]

The Orono Girls Basketball Team went 8-15 from the free throw in the 4th Quarter making enough free throws to beat the John Bapst Crusaders 42-37 at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, January 26th. Orono led 13-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-11 at the end...
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Houlton Holds Off Caribou 57-46; Full Recap, Scoring & Pictures

Alumni Gymnasium in Houlton was the site for the Class B North girls' matchup between the hometown Shires and the Caribou Vikings. The two teams played on opening night in December, with Houlton winning the first game 46-36. Houlton came into Tuesday's game with a 3-3 record and #11 with many heal-points remaining on the schedule. Caribou came in sitting in the #8 spot in Class B North, and a 5-5 record.
HOULTON, ME
Hermon, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Hampden Girls Hit 12 3’s Beat Brewer 53-27 [STATS]

The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team drained 12 3-pointers on Tuesday, January 25th en route to a 53-27 win over the Brewer Witches in Brewer. Hampden Academy led 8-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Broncos led 33-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence 80-46 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Fairfield Monday night, January 24th coming home with a 80-46 win over the Lawrence Bulldogs. Brewer jumped out to a 35-18 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 54-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 71-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
92.9 The Ticket

This Week in The Big East – Week 6

1 game, 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 Blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals. 3 games, 63 points, 27 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals. The Old Town girls picked up a nice win over MDI on Tuesday. The Coyotes were led by Saige Evans, Lexi Thibodeau, and Madelynn who combined for 54 points, 24 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal.
BASKETBALL
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
