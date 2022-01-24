Ellsworth’s Paige Sawyer Voted Athlete of the Week

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team upset the Orono Red Riots in overtime, winning 56-50 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, January 26th. Orono jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 30-17 at the end of the 1st Half. But John Bapst outscored Orono 19-9 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the deficit to just 3 points, 39-36. It was tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation.

ORONO, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO