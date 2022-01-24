All-BIIF volleyball: For HPA volleyball player of year Camero, it was a season worth fighting for

Volleyball is a sport played with six athletes on each side. Even with a two-setter strategy, teams usually deploy eight to nine players in any given match. But three contests into the season, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (3-0) has employed a different starting lineup in each matchup while utilizing a one-setter formation, with 12 total Bruins seeing action so far in the 2022 campaign. Seven players currently average over two points per set, as each match has featured a different team-leading scorer.

