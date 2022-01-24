ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Eric Clapton believes ‘mass formation hypnosis’ made people get COVID vaccine

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 3 days ago

Eric Clapton believes the theory that people who opted to get vaccinated against COVID-19 fell for “mass formation hypnosis”. The ‘Layla’ hitmaker – who previously revealed he lost friends due to his anti-vaccine stance – has claimed that subliminal messaging hidden in advertising led people to get the...

www.zapgossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Eric Clapton derides ‘secret’ messages about COVID precautions embedded in YouTube videos ... in interview on YouTube

Musician Eric Clapton is continuing on his anti-vax tear, his latest screed being a rambling interview in which he alleged that those who have received the COVID shot have succumbed to a make-believe syndrome known as “mass formation psychosis.”. The interview in which he rambled about secret messages embedded...
ENTERTAINMENT
guitar.com

Eric Clapton claims YouTube is using subliminal advertising to keep the masses subservient – in an interview posted to YouTube

Following on from being interviewed by Robert F Kennedy and claiming the COVID-19 vaccine impacts fertility, Eric Clapton has embraced a new pseudoscientific concept, one proposed by several anti-vaccine figures. Clapton has now cited the controversial Mass Formation Psychosis/Hypnosis argument in an attempt to explain why he has faced criticism for his viewpoints, and why people believe that vaccines are effective.
CELEBRITIES
societyofrock.com

Eric Clapton Found New Motivation In Protest Songs

After releasing anti-lockdown tracks, Eric Clapton said he’d found new inspiration in the idea of writing protest songs. Last year, Clapton collaborated with fellow anti-lockdown Van Morrison and released protest tracks such as “Stand and Deliver” and “The Rebels” as well as one of his own “This Has Gotta Stop,” a song which he voice out his frustrations with the measures put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19 while criticizing the vaccine.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Melia Mcenery
Person
Eric Clapton
The Independent

Eric Clapton calls critics ‘monsters’ and insists he’s ‘freedom of choice’ rather than anti or pro vaccines

Eric Clapton has branded critics of his controversial remarks about vaccines “monsters”, in the second part of interview in which he discussed issues surrounding the pandemic. The musician, who compared the Covid vaccination programme to a “mass-hypnosis scheme” in part one of his interview with the Real Music Observer, now insists he is not “anti or pro” vaccines, which he referred to as “the thing”.“I’m making a rod for my own back by talking about the thing and the things, but one thing about the thing I would like to make clear – because I have to keep reestablishing...
SCIENCE
Vulture

Eric Clapton Thinks We’ve Been Hypnotized Into Getting Vaxxed

It’s time for a bimonthly update into the “crackpot” mind (his words) of Eric Clapton and his coronavirus beliefs, with the rocker now revealing himself to be a supporter of “mass formation hypnosis” as the pandemic moves into its third year. Per Rolling Stone, Clapton discussed this anti-vaccine propaganda throughout a January 21 Real Music Observer YouTube interview, during which he also confessed his family and friends were getting more and more aggravated about his anti-vaxx views. (Clapton, it bears repeating, is vaccinated against the coronavirus, but claims that the AstraZeneca jab made his peripheral neuropathy worse. He was well enough to tour extensively in 2021.) “I didn’t get the memo, whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me. Then I started to realize there was really a memo,” he explained. “It’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.” Clapton says he could see hypnosis opportunities, à la Pierce and Britta, in “little things on YouTube, which were like subliminal advertising” and “the news stuff that was coming out of England.”
CELEBRITIES
wvli927.com

Flashback: Eric Clapton’s Star-Studded ‘Rainbow’ Concerts

It was 49 years ago tonight (January 3th, 1973) that Eric Clapton performed his legendary comeback concerts at London's Rainbow Theatre. The two concerts were organized by the Who's Pete Townshend in an effort to coax a deeply heroin addicted Clapton back into the spotlight for a pair of shows featuring Clapton, himself, Steve Winwood, Ron Wood, Jimmy Karstein and Traffic’s Jim Capaldi on drums, Blind Faith‘s Ric Grech on bass, and percussionist Rebop Kwaku Baah.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Hypnosis#Covid#Ghent University
wcsx.com

Eric Clapton Supports Controversial Anti-Vax Brainwashing Concept

Eric Clapton has made many headlines as of late for his stances on the COVID-19 vaccine, lockdown measures and other topics related to the ongoing pandemic. His latest stance now takes on a controversial anti-vax concept that claims people have been brainwashed/hypnotized into getting the COVID vaccine. As reported by...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Vaccine Skeptic Eric Clapton Insists He Just Loves ‘Freedom of Choice’

UPDATE (1/25): Eric Clapton — referring to the ongoing controversy surrounding his stance on vaccines and pandemic safety measures as “the thing” — insisted he was neither for or against actions and inoculations that will help stop the spread of Covid-19, but an advocate for freedom of choice, in part two of his interview with Real Music Observer.  “I’m making a rod for my own back by talking about the thing and the things, but one thing about the thing I would like to make clear — because I have to keep reestablishing it — is I’m neither anti or pro,”...
SCIENCE
NME

Eric Clapton “not concerned with being misunderstood”

Eric Clapton has said he isn’t “concerned with being misunderstood” over his comments about COVID-19 vaccines and other safety measures used during the pandemic. The musician has been outspoken about lockdown restrictions and vaccines used to curb the spread of the virus in both interviews and his recent songs.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Eric Clapton says he is neither pro- or anti-vaccine, just likes freedom

Eric Clapton has stated that he is simply pro-freedom, rather than for or against vaccination. The guitarist has attracted heavy criticism for comments made over the last year, which include spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, speaking to anti-vaccine advocate and conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr, and citing the controversial Mass Formation Hypnosis theory to explain why people are happy to be jabbed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hinton News

Teen Vocal Songstress Lillie King Proves She's “Red”-dy For The DTIC Pop Scene With Her Debut Single

Lillie King, an emerging 17-year-old dramatic pop vocalist and songwriter, will be premiering her breakthrough debut via Mon Hill Records titled Red on Friday, October 30. This lead track from her forthcoming self-titled EP, finds her landing a cheeky, clap-back lyric about a relationship's breaking point positioned among supportive female backing vocals and a brass line that brings the fire of a lost love. "Red is one of those songs that you want to dance to, but at the same time, you want to sit down and really listen to so you catch all of the little intricacies in the...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Years Before Neil Young Took on Spotify and Joe Rogan, He Bashed Starbucks Over GMOs

Neil Young published a letter on his website Monday afternoon demanding that Spotify remove all of his music. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” He took down the letter after just a few hours, but it had...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Morgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On ‘Fame’ And ‘Melrose Place’ Was 70

Morgan Stevens, who played numerous roles on television before a tragic confrontation with police derailed his career, was discovered dead at age 70 in his home today as part of a police wellness check. No information on the cause of death was released by police. His death was first reported by TMZ. Born October 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Stevens headed to Hollywood soon after graduating college. He appeared as Paul Northridge in one episode of The Waltons and in three reunion movies, including A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain, in which his character married Erin Walton (played by Mary Elizabeth McDonough). His first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Deadline

Neil Young Threatens To Leave Spotify: “They Can Have Rogan Or Young. Not Both”

In a since-deleted open letter on his website, Neil Young instructed his manager and record label to remove his music from Spotify unless the streaming service ditches podcaster Joe Rogan. Young wrote that Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, spreads misinformation about Covid vaccines “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,’ he wrote, according to numerous media reports. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” Young, who survived polio as...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy