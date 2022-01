South Jersey's own Mike Trout - the greatest ballplayer on the planet - is getting the art treatment each and every day. If you didn't know, Mike Trout is a native of Millville, New Jersey, and is currently the best professional baseball player in the world. Trout plays for the Los Angeles Angels. (By the way, for those of you who think he's soon going to be playing for the Phillies, you are mistaken and uneducated in the matters of how Major League Baseball works.)

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO