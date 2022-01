Drivers on the hunt for new car insurance are switching companies at increasing rates, according to a new study from J.D. Power and TransUnion. The number of drivers shopping for new insurance has remained relatively steady, with 11.4% of consumers obtaining new insurance quotes in the fourth quarter of 2021, the study showed. But the rate that drivers are switching providers is up, rising from 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the beginning of last year, the switch rate had dropped as low as 3.2%.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO