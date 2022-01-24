ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Your Views: Let's return to helping one another

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

If we could turn back, can we be the way people were when a man's word and a handshake was as good as a written contract? When we went out of the way to help someone in need without payment? When a doctor treated a...

www.gazettextra.com

Janesville Gazette

Your Views: Capitol riot editorial cartoon left out one detail

This is in response to the cartoonist whose cartoon was in your paper Jan. 6 (Page 8A). He did forget the most important thing to mention: A Capitol policeman shot and killed an American service veteran without any warning at all. The woman's name was Ashli Babbitt. DONNA ROEHL.
Janesville Gazette

Your Views: Humorous cartoon contains hidden symbolism

As a handyman, I loved the editorial cartoon in The Gazette on Jan. 19 (Page 6A). I am 71 years old and a landlord dealing with constant plumbing problems. I am an avid Democrat but could not help laughing out loud at this perfect caricature of Biden as a bumbling, lovable plumber.
