ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
BUSINESS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Global stocks sink after Fed says US rates will rise 'soon'

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it will raise interest rates soon to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell by an unusually wide margin of more than 3%.
BUSINESS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

China spends billions on Olympics with longer-term goal

GENEVA (AP) — The finance model for the Winter Olympics calls for the host country to spend several billion dollars, the IOC to earn a couple billion, and sports bodies to share around hundreds of millions. Fortunately for China, turning a profit from the 2022 Beijing Games was not...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Europe#Shanghai#Tokyo#Ap
FXStreet.com

Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada meet as risk appetites stabilize

Overview: After a slow and mixed start in Asia, where Australia and India are on holiday, equity markets have turned higher. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up around 1.9% near midday in Europe, which if sustained would be the biggest gain of the year. US futures are snapping backing too, with the S&P 500 popping more than 1% and NASDAQ by 2%. The equity recovery is having little impact in the bond market, where the US 10-year yield is up a basis point or so to near 1.79% and European yields are slightly firmer. The risk-on sentiment is evident throughout the foreign exchange market as the Swiss franc and yen are underperforming and the Norwegian krone, and dollar-bloc are leading the advance. Emerging market currencies are mixed. While the South African rand tops the performers, Russia and Eastern European currencies are sporting modest declines. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is paring yesterday's gain. Meanwhile, gold's rally may be stalling around $1850, a two-month high. March WTI is firm and has held above $85 a barrel and is pushing through $86. US natural gas is up around 5% to extend its rally for a fourth consecutive session, while Europe's benchmark (Dutch) is snapping a four-day rally with a 3% pullback. Iron ore extended its gains to the best level since August, and copper is firm in the middle of its recent range. The main interest today is on the equity performance after the volatility and the Fed and Bank of Canada meetings.
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks rise ahead of latest Federal Reserve policy update

Stocks gained ground in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review a mostly solid round of earnings reports and await the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement. The decisive move higher was a welcome relief following several days of volatile swings as investors try to gauge whether the Fed...
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal that it will […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Macdaily News

Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as a selloff in technology firms ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from the likes of IBM and Johnson & Johnson. The Fed will announce its policy statement on Wednesday at 2:00 pm ET, which will be watched closely for cues on the central bank’s timeline for hiking key interest rates to attempt to combat rampant U.S. inflation.
STOCKS
WGN News

Stocks open lower as a bout of market volatility continues

Stocks are opening sharply lower again on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after a wild roller-coaster ride that erased an intraday plunge. Big technology stocks like Apple were leading the losses. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal […]
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Lower as Investors Look Ahead to This Week's Fed Meeting

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.11% after retracing some of its earlier losses while the Topix index was down 0.18%. In South Korea, the Kospi was down 1.53% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.92% shortly after market open.
WORLD
WDBO

Asia shares mostly lower as investors mull likely rate hike

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a national holiday in the U.S, while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.53, or...
MARKETS
WSAV News 3

Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day

(AP) — Another volatile bout of trading on Wall Street ended with a broad pullback for stocks Tuesday, as investors grapple with economic red flags and uncertainty over how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in fighting rising inflation. Stock indexes fell sharply to start the day, then came well off their lows by late […]
STOCKS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Stocks rise on Wall Street after several days of whiplash

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as markets settle down following several days of whiplash moves both up and down. Investors were encouraged to see strong figures for U.S. economic growth, which showed the biggest climb in GDP last year since 1984. Markets are still processing the latest indications from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that the central bank is increasingly concerned about inflation and plans to raise interest rates and take other steps soon to fight it.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy