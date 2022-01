The Grapevine, Colleyvillle and Southlake communities all grew from 2010-20, according to data from the 2020 decennial census. Grapevine netted more than 4,000 new residents in the past decade and continues to see growth in the portion of its population that is Hispanic or Latino. Meanwhile, Southlake has grown to more than 26,000 residents and is seeing a growing Asian population that accounts for more than 15% of the city’s overall population. Although smaller than Grapevine and Southlake in population, Colleyville saw its population increase by a little more than 14% in the last decade.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO