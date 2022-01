Instead of it purely being for the DIY market of tinkerers, they're now partnering with a hardware manufacturer for a proper commercial release, which should enable many more people to get it. They made it clear the "free and open DIY route" will still be a thing though for people to make it themselves. As a result, the hardware will be more modular. There will be a base unit that you connect with various addon modules, each of these additional bits supporting different older console hardware. Although the initial release still targets the Nintendo 64.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO