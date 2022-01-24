ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Blackpool mother of woman with Down's syndrome admits neglect killing

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother has admitted killing her daughter, who had Down's syndrome and died as a result of neglect. Debbie Leitch, 24, was found dead at a home on Garden...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 16

1.1 Bondservant
3d ago

Some people shouldn't have kids. When you coerce or bully someone into something so life changing and they don't want it or they are incapable of taking care of themselves, much less another person 💯 this is what happens.

Reply
12
Bubblegum92
3d ago

I think people that take care of people with mental health issues should be examine too they are not always altogether up their things like this shouldn’t never happen

Reply
7
Tamy Lee Obrien
3d ago

those are gods Angels No one should have done done that I hope she Gets the Death Penlty

Reply(2)
10
