McDonald's fell in early trading after earnings for the fourth quarter came in below estimates, weighed down by staffing struggles and supply chain snags. Profit excluding some items were $2.23 a share, below the average analyst estimate of $2.34. Across the industry, results have been tempered by ongoing cost pressures for ingredients and a stubborn shortage of workers. McDonald's, like its competitors, is struggling to attract and keep staff -- especially as the omicron variant forces more employee quarantines.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO