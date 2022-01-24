'Compartment No. 6' about journey, not destination

Photo: Seidi Haarla stars as Laura in Compartment No. 6. Photo courtesy of Sami Kuokkanen / Aamu Film Company / Provided by Sony Pictures Classics with permission. The new movie Compartment No. 6, directed and co-written by Juho Kuosmanen, follows the unlikely relationship between a Finnish woman traveling to the northern reaches of Russia and the miner she meets on the multi-day train ride to her destination. At first, Laura (Seidi Haarla) is focused on her personal life and professional ambitions, including the girlfriend she left behind and the archaeological treasures she hopes to view in the port city of Murmansk. Then, she is paired with Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov) in a small sleeping compartment on the train, and the two don’t see eye to eye on conversational manners and personal space.

