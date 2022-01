The buck may have stopped at Harry Truman’s desk, but today’s eroding dollar is having trouble finding a berth in Joe Biden’s Oval Office. For much of last year, the president insisted that inflation was temporary. (To be fair, the Federal Reserve claimed something similar.) But with prices likely to continue rising at a brisk pace for some time — in December, inflation reached levels not seen for 40 years — Team Biden is changing its tune, and, as administrations in a political mess tend to do, it’s looking for someone to blame.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO