U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th congressional district, a district that includes much of Delaware Couty, a small section of both Montgomery and Chester County as well as a section of South Philadelphia that includes the sports stadiums and the Navy Yard, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in upstate New York; her father’s work as a junior member of President John F. Kennedy’s staff; the various jobs she had as a teenager and what she learned from them; and her decision to attend Colgate University.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO