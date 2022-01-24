Jamey Johnson, Roy Moore, Auburn coaches: Down in Alabama

The official music video for Blackberry Smoke’s song, “Lonesome For A Livin’,” featuring special guest Jamey Johnson, is out now. Watch/share HERE. Reflecting on the song, the band shares, “A few years ago we went in the studio with Jamey Johnson and George Jones and recorded a version of ‘Yesterday’s Wine.’ Shortly after that, Charlie was so moved meeting George he wrote a somewhat autobiographical song for him called ‘Lonesome For A Livin’.’ As much as George loved the song and although he wanted to, he never got the chance to record it as he passed away. Fast forward a few years, we were with Jamey at a show together and Charlie played him this song, we decided that night we should cut it together, for George. Dave Cobb loved the story, so we included it on our last album, You Hear Georgia. We miss ya possum! This one is for George!”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO