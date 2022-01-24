ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamey Johnson, Roy Moore, Auburn coaches: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Associated Press reports that Jamey Johnson has been training to become a commercial pilot. Johnson’s the Montgomery-native singer who made “In Color” a hit, and he’s written a number...

Jamey Johnson Earning Commercial Pilot’s License

If you happen to find yourself in or around the Montgomery, Alabama area, Jamey Johnson just might be flying right over your head. The singer-songwriter hasn’t released an album in a long time. While he says he is working on his latest studio project, he has other things going on. Namely, Johnson has been earning his commercial pilot’s license. And, he has been doing it while going in and out of his hometown of Montgomery.
Blackberry Smoke debuts “Lonesome For A Livin’” music video feat. Jamey Johnson

The official music video for Blackberry Smoke’s song, “Lonesome For A Livin’,” featuring special guest Jamey Johnson, is out now. Watch/share HERE. Reflecting on the song, the band shares, “A few years ago we went in the studio with Jamey Johnson and George Jones and recorded a version of ‘Yesterday’s Wine.’ Shortly after that, Charlie was so moved meeting George he wrote a somewhat autobiographical song for him called ‘Lonesome For A Livin’.’ As much as George loved the song and although he wanted to, he never got the chance to record it as he passed away. Fast forward a few years, we were with Jamey at a show together and Charlie played him this song, we decided that night we should cut it together, for George. Dave Cobb loved the story, so we included it on our last album, You Hear Georgia. We miss ya possum! This one is for George!”
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
State
Alabama State
Why Georgia WR’s transfer to Alabama makes sense despite criticism

The transfer portal move of receiver Jermaine Burton from Georgia to Alabama raised a few eyebrows. It angered former Bulldog Mecole Hardman enough to post his disapproval on social media Monday. “How you go to the team we just beat?” Hardman wrote on an Instagram story. “And leave a team...
Birmingham deal with SWAC brings ‘Coach Prime’ to Legion Field

It looks like “Coach Prime” is coming to Birmingham this fall. Birmingham has struck a deal with the Southwestern Athletic Conference to bring Jackson State University to Legion Field for games this year and in 2023 and 2024. Jackson State is coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders, whom...
Auburn hoops greatness lost on Kentucky’s coach

You know Auburn has captured something unprecedented in college basketball when even Kentucky can’t seem to fully grasp the significance of it. Auburn (18-1, 7-0 in the SEC) celebrated its first No.1 ranking in the AP basketball poll on Monday, and that’s great, but what really framed Auburn’s rise in the proper context was Kentucky coach John Calipari trying to patronize the Tigers and their fans three days after getting bullied on the Plains by a superior team.
Alabama punter enters transfer portal

The 13th member of the 2021 Alabama football team to enter the transfer portal was once the starting punter. Ty Perine, who didn’t appear in a game in the last two seasons, entered the market Tuesday evening. Perine, a Prattville High School product, stepped onto the scene as a...
Former Alabama standout Sam Shade leaving Pinson Valley to become head coach at Miles College

Former Alabama standout and Pinson Valley head coach Sam Shade is heading back to college. Shade has been named the new head coach at Miles College. “This is a pivotal moment for Miles College and its athletic program,” said Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College, in a release. “The experience, professionalism and resources that coach Shade brings will be extremely valuable to the College and the football program.”
8th Auburn defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Auburn’s roster turnover along the defensive front continued Thursday. Defensive lineman Marquis Robinson, who appeared in just one game as a true freshman last season, entered the transfer portal Thursday morning, according to multiple reports. A former four-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., Robinson only saw the field against Georgia during his lone season on the Plains.
NFL World Reacts To The Jameson Williams News

Former Alabama wide receiver and likely first-round pick Jameson Williams is doing great after he tore his ACL in the National Championship on Jan. 10. Williams spoke to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed that he’s doing awesome just one week after having surgery. “I’m feeling awesome. Ready...
Redistricting, too many dogs, Auburn hoops: Down in Alabama

Keeping up a clean house is enough work when you have zero dogs. What happens when you have 115 dogs?. On today’s news briefing we have a case of too many dogs, a rejected Congressional redistricting plan and a college basketball team riding high. The “Down in Alabama” podcast...
Kevin Hart, comedy superstar, announces upcoming show in Alabama

Kevin Hart’s height is reportedly somewhere in the 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 range. But in terms of stardom, he’s one of the biggest actors/comedians in the world. He stars in box-office hits like the “Jumanji” franchise, “Central Intelligence” and “Get Hard” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live” multiple times. Hart’s 2021 Netflix drama “True Story” is nominated for four NAACP Image Awards and more than 135 million people follow him on Instagram.
