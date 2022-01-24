ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2022

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 1.5% to $27.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) disclosed that its healthcare subsidiary, Nobility Healthcare, LLC, has acquired a third billing company for $2.1 million. Digital Ally shares fell 1.9% to $1.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $3.14 per share on revenue of $16.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares fell 0.2% to $129.12 in pre-market trading.

  • The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) named Andre Maciel as its new CFO. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.3% to $37.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares fell 7.9% to close at $52.45 on Friday.

