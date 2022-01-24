5 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 1.5% to $27.96 in pre-market trading.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) disclosed that its healthcare subsidiary, Nobility Healthcare, LLC, has acquired a third billing company for $2.1 million. Digital Ally shares fell 1.9% to $1.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $3.14 per share on revenue of $16.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares fell 0.2% to $129.12 in pre-market trading.

