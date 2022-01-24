ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The rise of hyper-partisan politicians

This year's midterms could see a big slate of extreme candidates. At least 19 House districts in 12 states across the U.S. with hyper-partisan districts won't have incumbents — setting the stage for heavily partisan candidates. Plus, the U.S. orders diplomats’ families out of Ukraine. And, 3D...

Axios

U.S. and NATO answer Putin in writing while bracing for Ukraine invasion

The U.S. and NATO provided Russia with written proposals on Wednesday to advance a "diplomatic path forward," even as they warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days. Why it matters: This is a delicate diplomatic balancing act. The U.S. and NATO want to show they're serious about diplomacy but unwilling to compromise on "core principles" — all without providing Vladimir Putin with an additional pretext for escalation.
POLITICS
Axios

What Justice Breyer's retirement means for U.S. politics

News organizations are reporting that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire at the end of the current term. This gives President Biden his first chance to determine who's on the high court. And it's an opportunity to follow through on his campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tony Blinken
POLITICO

Why the partisan Putin split persists

FROM RUSSIA WITH BITTERNESS— When geopolitical tensions flare, they sometimes spark unexpected moments of bipartisanship on the Hill. Lawmakers often, though not always, align broadly behind presidential displays of overseas power. That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen with U.S.-Russia policy this week, even after President Vladimir Putin’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Election security fights are still bitter and partisan in 2022

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! George Orwell died 72 years ago today. My favorite Orwell is “Homage to Catalonia.” Some of the best advice on writing is in his “Politics and the English Language.”. Below: Israeli police allegedly used NSO Group spyware to monitor an activist on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th term at 81 with vow to protect voting rights: ‘Nothing less is at stake for our democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

What Putin's Ukraine options look like

The Biden administration is framing Russian escalation in Ukraine as almost a foregone conclusion, but the Russians are still at the table and Vladimir Putin may be seeking concessions from the West rather than a military confrontation with Kyiv. Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will meet...
POLITICS
New York Post

Biden dodges reporters looking for answers on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Just days after holding his first solo press conference of 2022, President Biden brushed off reporters seeking to ask about the roiling tensions between Russia and Ukraine. “By the way, the reason we’re not going to have any time for questions now is these guys have got to get quickly on a plane to go out and do a major announcement in Ohio,” Biden said following a White House event on increasing the supply of semiconductors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Democrats' leader in US Congress to run for reelection

The top Democrat in the US Congress said Tuesday she plans to run for a 19th term in office, announcing that she had determined to stay on to combat existential threats to democracy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turns 82 in March, had been expected to step down, with her party bracing for a possible heavy defeat in this year's midterm elections. Despite dire predictions of a Democratic wipeout in November, Pelosi is likely to win her liberal San Francisco district comfortably -- but she did not reveal whether she intended to keep her leadership role. "Our democracy is at risk because of the assault on the truth, the assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights," Pelosi said in a video announcement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden ignores his own warnings on Ukraine

While the world waits to see if 100,000 Russian troops invade Ukraine, President Joe Biden threatens a “range of severe economic measures” if Moscow goes ahead. Too bad he already sent a clear signal that he doesn’t really care much about Ukraine — and we don’t mean his encouragement last week of a “minor incursion.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Conversation U.S.

US has taken FARC off its terrorist list, giving insight into Biden's foreign policy

The Biden administration has signaled how it will use its power to designate different groups as terrorists as part of its foreign policy efforts. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the Colombian rebel group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, off the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list at the end of 2021. I know the importance of this decision because I worked on adding and deleting groups and individuals on multiple lists, including the Foreign Terrorist Organizations. What’s the use of terrorist lists? In 1997, the U.S. government began labeling groups as foreign terrorist organizations to highlight the threat...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Democracy Is Under Siege

The 2020 presidential election has gone down as among the most divisive in American history. The bitterness of the campaign culminated in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., in which supporters of former President Donald Trump, claiming the election was rigged, stormed the Capitol, causing damage and threatening lawmakers. The episode was one of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
