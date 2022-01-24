How to Get the Zone Wars Bundle in Fortnite

Fortnite tall grass is an environmental feature that gives you the opportunity to hide in plain sight during the battle royale, much like the existing bushes already do. This is a new addition that arrived as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 update, and although you may not have given it much thought you've likely already encountered it if you've been playing Fortnite this season. It has become more significant recently due to its inclusion in several Fortnite quests, challenging players to hide in tall grass for 10 seconds, or to damage an opponent within 45 seconds of crouching in tall grass. If you're not sure how to get started with this then read on, as we've got plenty of Fortnite tall grass locations and an explanation of exactly how to hide in it.

