Top EU banks to publish ‘pioneering’ climate data

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Large banks in the European Union will have to show how they help or hinder the bloc from meeting climate goals by publishing “pioneering” indicators from 2024, the EU’s banking watchdog said on Monday. The European Banking Authority (EBA) set out environmental,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Greenhouse Gas#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#Eba#Socgen#Unicredit#The European Commission
