ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brazil’s sliding stock market makes M&A targets

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – A frenzy of talks for mergers and acquisitions has caught some Brazilian bankers off-guard in the early weeks of 2022. With the economy in recession, inflation in double digits and a polarizing election looming, a sliding stock market has made many companies into easier targets for takeovers,...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Swiss banks criticise steps to cool runaway property market

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss banks have criticised planned new measures designed to cool the country’s red hot property market, saying the steps were unnecessary and would do nothing to slow rising house prices. The government said on Wednesday that from October, lenders must increase their cushion against home...
REAL ESTATE
wtvbam.com

Argentine fintech ‘unicorn’ Uala launches in Colombia amid Latam push

(Reuters) – Argentine digital banking startup Uala announced its launch in Colombia on Thursday, a new frontier for the firm as it expands in Latin America and looks to tap in to the region’s millions of unbanked savers. The so-called unicorn with a valuation of over $1 billion,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 1.03% to $45.90 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.18 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 2.07% to $937.41 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.02% to 13,542.12 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $306.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Stock#Mergers And Acquisitions#Reuters#Brazilian#Itau Bba#Bovespa#Mobly Sa#Dotz Sa#Getninjas Sa#Banco Santander Brasil Sa#Banco Modal Sa#Xp Inc#Br Malls
wtvbam.com

Global financial sector ETFs see huge inflows this year

(Reuters) – Global financial sector ETFs have seen vast inflows since the start of this year, according to Refinitiv Lipper data, as investors bought into a sector set to benefit from the rise in U.S. interest rates. According to Lipper data, financial sector ETFs have seen net inflows of...
STOCKS
WGN News

Stocks open lower as a bout of market volatility continues

Stocks are opening sharply lower again on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after a wild roller-coaster ride that erased an intraday plunge. Big technology stocks like Apple were leading the losses. The swings are coming as traders try to assess how a stubborn resurgence of inflation will affect the economy and how well the Federal […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Brazil
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Indexes Slide More Than 3%; This Index Falls Into A Bear Market

The stock market resumed its January hemorrhage with losses of more than 3% at midday Monday, as one major index went into what's considered a bear market. Stock market indexes traded at session lows. The Nasdaq composite plunged 3.6% while the S&P 500 lost 3%. Both are more than 10% below prior highs, and the S&P 500 fell below its 200-day moving average.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks slide at open on Wall Street; S&P 500 at 6-month low

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are sliding at the open on Wall Street Monday, extending a recent run of losses that have left the S&P 500 at 6-month lows. The benchmark index is down 1.5% in the opening minutes of trading, while the Nasdaq Composite is down 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. The energy and raw materials sectors are leading the decline. Mining concern Freeport McMoRan is down 4.6% and General Motors is down almost 4%. Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

3 Stocks I'm Buying As The Market Crashes

The "Great Rotation" away from growth stocks and toward value has caused massive pullbacks for many high-quality companies. Unless you have slept under a rock in the past three months, you probably have noticed that technology and communication stocks have recently suffered massive pullbacks. Whether you invest in e-commerce (EBIZ),...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Stock Slide Continues

The dollar is mostly firmer to start the new week. Overview: Equity markets are fragile after last week's rout, while bond markets have extended their recovery. The dollar is mostly firmer to start the new week. Japan, China, and Taiwan saw equities advance, but not enough to offset weakness elsewhere, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index was off around 0.75%. It fell by 1.7% last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 fell for the first three weeks of the year and is off another 2.1% today. US futures have surrendered their early gains. Bonds are bid. The US 10-year that had toyed with 1.90% three days ago, is approaching 1.70%. European benchmark yields are 2-4 bp lower and the periphery is outperforming the core. China's 10-year benchmark yield was around 2.77% at the end of last year and is now by 2.67%. It looks to be on its way toward 2.50%. Meanwhile, the dollar is mostly firmer. The yen and Swiss franc appear the most resilient. The Australian dollar and Scandis are leading the declining currencies. Among emerging markets, the Turkish lira, Philippine peso, and Chinese yuan are firm, but most others are lower, led by the Russian rouble. It has fallen by around 5% over the past four weeks and down another .75% today. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index, which has risen for the past three weeks is off for the second consecutive session. Turning to the commodity complex, gold is firm, though holding below last week's high just shy of $1848. March WTI is steady and slightly heavier, slipping below $85, after falling for the last two sessions. US natgas prices are around 2.7% lower after falling 6.2% last week. European gas prices have surged almost 12% higher, recouping last week's 4.9% loss in full. Iron ore prices are snapping a four-day, nearly 11% advance. Copper is around 1.8% softer, cutting last week's gains by more than half.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Slide, Kohl's, Peloton, Earnings and Bitcoin - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, January 24:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slide Amid Russia Tensions, Rate Concerns. U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday, following on from a sell-off in major markets around the world, as investors looked ahead to a crucial week of headline risk including a key Fed meeting, scores of bluechip earnings and accelerating geopolitical tensions between Washington and Moscow.
STOCKS
Miami Herald

Tyson, Target Make BMO List of Dividend Growth Stocks

With the stock market sputtering so far this year, you may be looking for a margin of safety. Dividend stocks can offer some stability in times of market volatility. BMO has assembled a list of dividend growth stocks (stocks with growing dividends) that it likes. The roster includes Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report, CNBC reports.
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Continues To Slide In A Terrible Week Of Losses; Netflix Plunges

The stock market continued its slide after a terrible week of losses. Investors continued to shun growth and technology stocks as the market prepared for next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Netflix (NFLX) plunged Friday after it gave a weak outlook and missed its own target for subscriber growth. All...
STOCKS
ZDNet

PC market remains bullish in Brazil

The market for personal computers in Brazil remained bullish in 2021 with a significant increase in sales despite the difficulties the pandemic has presented to the sector, according to analyst firm IDC. According to the research, the segment grew in the first three months of 2021 and the trend continued...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Sinks As Techs, Financials Slide; 3 Energy Stocks Top Buy Points

The stock market traded near session lows at midday Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields put pressure on stocks, especially growth and technology equities. The energy sector climbed, however. The Nasdaq composite, which has a higher weighting in tech than other major indexes, skidded 1.8%. The composite is now trading below...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Who's next in videogame M&A?

Jan 18 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WHO'S NEXT IN VIDEOGAME M&A? (1109 EST/1609 GMT) Microsoft's swoop on Activision made a bang with the effects reverberating across markets and making...
VIDEO GAMES
The Drum

Brazil’s CI&T swoops for Somo in £49.2m transatlantic takeover

London-based independent digital product agency Somo has changed hands following a £49.2m acquisition by Brazil-based agency CI&T. The international transaction unites some of the world’s biggest brands including Johnson & Johnson, AB InBev and Google across both hemispheres subject to formal approval, expected by March. The transatlantic takeover...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy