Small businesses see hiring as No. 1 worry

By Mike Allen
Axios
 3 days ago
Almost every small business owner in a Goldman Sachs survey is having trouble hiring — and two-thirds think the federal government has done too little to ease their hiring, supply-chain and inflation worries. Why it matters: The Goldman Sachs research gives a vivid window into the continuing headwinds...

Axios

