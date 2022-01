Apex Legends will celebrate its third anniversary next month with a new season entitled Defiance, with new legend Mad Maggie. The first details of the battle royale shooter’s next season have kicked off with a story introduction trailer, as is tradition. Judgment introduces us to Mad Maggie, who’s sentenced to fight to the death in the Apex Games for her crimes. We last saw her in Fuse’s introduction a year ago, as his partner in crime before he stabbed her in the back to join the Apex games. She might have some unfinished business there, then.

