ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWD7x_0dtxinR900
Financial News

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.

The IHS Markit/CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.

It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.

Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: “A resilient rate of economic growth in the UK during January masks wide variations across different sectors.

“Consumer-facing businesses have been hit hard by Omicron and manufacturers have reported a further worrying weakening of order book growth, but other business sectors have remained encouragingly robust.”

The consumer-facing services industry saw the growth in activity slowdown again, moving to a reading of 53.3 from 53.6 in December.

It was the third month in a row the sector weakened and surveyed firms blamed the loss of momentum on continued Covid-19 disruption and subdued demand from cautious customers.

Manufacturers also reported a slowdown in activity as new order volumes sank to their lowest since January 2021.

Some manufacturers noted lower sales to customers hit by Omicron restrictions, while others suggested that forward-purchasing to beat new price lists for 2022 had weighed on demand in January.

The survey also highlighted that cost inflation remained “stubbornly high” and accelerated again to close in on last November’s all-time high.

Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply), said: “In the gloomiest month of the year what is also disappointing for the UK economy is price inflation returning with a vengeance with the second highest jump in business expenses since 1998.

“Staff wages and energy price hikes made up the bulk of the extra burden and businesses will inevitably pass on these costs to consumers.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country. During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kate Forbes: Economy’s return to pre-Covid levels of GDP is ‘fantastics news’

Scotland’s GDP has returned to pre-pandemic levels, after figures showed the economy grew by 0.8% in November.New data from the Scottish Government revealed GDP was now 0.6% above the level it was at in February 2020, before coronavirus hit.Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said this return to pre-Covid levels was “fantastic news” but, with some restrictions still in place, she also stressed the ongoing economic recovery “remains fragile”.As it stands, economic growth in Scotland is slightly behind that in the UK as a whole, with the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showing an increase of 0.9% in November, leaving UK GDP 0.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Economy#Omicron#Inflation#Covid#The Ihs Markit Cips#Pmi#Ihs Markit#Cips Lrb
The Independent

UK growth outlook cut as Omicron and supply chain troubles bite, says IMF

UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7%, from the 5% predicted in October.It also slashed the global growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% as the twin threats have also hit economies across the world, while it warned that soaring inflation will last for longer than first predicted.The IMF said: “The global economy is entering 2022...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Interest on government borrowing jumps to December record amid soaring inflation

Interest on government borrowing surged to a December record last month due to rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said interest payments on government debt trebled to a higher-than-expected £8.1 billion last month, up from £2.7 billion in December 2020 and the highest for any December on record.It came as UK inflation has raced to levels not seen for three decades due to soaring energy and fuel prices and as a result of supply chain problems.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £16.8 billion in December 2021.This was the fourth-highest December borrowing since...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks slide as UK business growth hits 11-month low

London stocks were firmly in the red by midday on Monday after a survey showed that business growth in the UK slid to an 11-month low in January, while growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine also weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 1.2% at 7,401.26. A survey released...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

UK economy falters as Omicron wave hits service sector

The UK economy faltered in January, a closely-watched survey showed on Monday, after the rapid spread of Omicron weighed heavily on the service sector. The flash IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Output Index fell to an 11 month-low of 53.4, compared to December’s final reading of 53.6. Most analysts had expected a rise, with consensus at 54.0.
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Surges as UK Economy Beats Expectations

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher on Friday as the economy was shown to have recovered to its pre-virus levels. A better-than-expected GDP number boosted sterling and will add support ahead of further data this week, which includes employment and inflation. The GBP to EUR was trading at 1.1979...
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

UK economy bounced back in November – but that was before Omicron

This is above its pre-coronavirus pandemic level (February 2020) for the first time, by 0.7%. However, the data relates to a time period before the Omicron variant hit the country. Services (0.7%), production (1.0%) and construction (3.5%) output all increased between October and November 2021. This means that services and...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK economy above pre-Covid levels in November

The UK economy surpassed pre-Covid levels for the first time in November after recording stronger-than-expected growth. The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.9% between October and November. That was higher than economists' expectations and meant the economy was 0.7% larger than in February 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
poundsterlinglive.com

UK Economy Finally Recovered to pre-Pandemic Levels, then Omicron Came

The latest official GDP data for the UK economy showed consensus-beating expansion in November that took it back to where it was before the arrival of Covid-19, with all sectors putting in strong growth. However economists say the arrival of Omicron will have dealt the economy a setback in December...
ECONOMY
CharlotteObserver.com

Omicron’s Negative Impact on Economy May Be Fleeting

The Covid omicron strain is denting the economy this quarter, but the impact may not last too long, economists say. “There are so many potential ways that this could go,” Tara Sinclair, an economist at George Washington University, told The New York Times. “We didn’t even agree on where we were going without omicron, and then you throw omicron on top.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy