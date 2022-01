Nagoshi Studio is the new game-making venture from the former head of the Yakuza series, and it has some big ideas about how to make games. The new Tokyo-based studio, which is fully backed by China's NetEase Games, opened its official website with a message from its new boss (and namesake) Toshihiro Nagoshi. In the message, Nagoshi writes that the studio is meant to have an "open atmosphere" between employees and is "committed to creating content for the world to enjoy from this atmosphere."

