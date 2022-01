Following the recent announcement of unionization, the ongoing strike protesting the dismissal of Raven Software QA workers has officially ended. The ABK Workers Alliance revealed the news on Twitter today following QA testers voting to unionize last Friday. The new union called the Game Workers Alliance is not officially formed as of yet. They are waiting for recognition from Activision Blizzard’s leadership. As the strike began, a crowdfunding campaign was created to help finance the efforts. The campaign has raised $376,943 as of now. The ABK Workers Alliance said “Please do not misquote here media: we have asked to be recognized under GWA, *pending* refers to pending response from leadership. Either positive or negative. We are acting in good faith and asking for good faith.” They also said that the unused strike funds will be used for future organizing/strike efforts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO