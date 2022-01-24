Indiana Senate Advances Tax-Refund Bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden formally announced the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday, thanking him for his "remarkable" service and reaffirming his commitment to nominate the court's first Black woman justice. "The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court. It’s also a chance for Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to be a justice. Some things...
MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but kept the door open for further dialogue. The United States and NATO submitted a written response on Wednesday to demands...
Neil Young is getting his own channel on SiriusXM, a day after Spotify said it was removing the “Heart of Gold” songwriter’s music after he protested vaccine misinformation on the streaming service. The channel, dubbed "Neil Young Radio," will run for a week starting on Thursday, SiriusXM...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
A teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense, his lawyers said in a notice filed Thursday. The notice comes as Crumbley, his parents and school officials face a new lawsuit over the attack at Oxford High School. The notice, listed in...
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but that it would call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.
The founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers must remain in custody pending his trial on charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge in Texas ruled Wednesday. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, charged with seditious conspiracy and other counts, poses a danger if released,...
