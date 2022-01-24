ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stowaway survives 11-hour flight in wheel well from Africa to Europe

By ABC News Radio
kvnutalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. A stowaway was found alive in the nose wheel well of a cargo airplane that traveled from South Africa to the...

kvnutalk.com

BBC

Stowaway found in South Africa plane wheel is 22-year-old Kenyan

The Dutch military police have confirmed a stowaway found alive in a plane's wheel section in Amsterdam on Sunday is a 22-year-old Kenyan man. He plans to apply for asylum in the Netherlands. He is conscious and able to communicate, and currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. The Cargolux freight...
AFRICA
KTVZ

A stowaway was found alive aboard a plane wheel in Amsterdam after flying more than 11 hours

Dutch authorities discovered a stowaway hiding in the nose wheel of a cargo plane when it landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport Sunday morning. The man had been hiding for more than 11 hours since the plan departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a spokesperson at Schiphol airport and police. While the individual was not identified, officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old.
HEALTH SERVICES
simpleflying.com

Man Stows Away On Cargolux Boeing 747 Wheel From South Africa

A stowaway was discovered in the front landing gear compartment of a Boeing 747-400 on January 23rd. The discovery was made in Amsterdam aboard a Cargolux freighter which had originated in Johannesburg, South Africa. With an additional stop in Nairobi, Kenya, this perilous journey would have taken nearly 12 hours to complete- assuming the man boarded in South Africa.
WORLD
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
