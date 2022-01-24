Stowaway survives 11-hour flight in wheel well from Africa to Europe

An Air France plane was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing in Paris after an engine caught fire shortly after take-off.Passengers reported seeing two-metre flames shoot out of the aircraft and hearing “loud firecracker noises”.Air France flight AF7470 had taken off from Paris Orly airport at 8.45pm on Friday, bound for Perpignan, when it encountered technical problems less than an hour into the journey.One of the Airbus A318’s engines had reportedly caught fire, with one passenger telling BMFTV: “We heard loud firecracker noises. And my colleague right next to me said to me: ‘Look, there are...

