Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer
 3 days ago
Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game with Leonard Fournette's 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay's winning field goal.

The Rams advance to next week's NFC championship game against the 49ers.

Matthew Stafford, Rams get ugly 49ers forecast for NFC title game at SoFi Stadium

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could be in a familiar annoying situation come Sunday when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. To recall, back in Week 18, the Rams also hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately for the home team, it turned out to be like a road game because of the number of San Francisco fans who traveled to watch and cheer for their Niners.
Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli's Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was 'Comical,' Possibly 'Predetermined'

BOSTON (CBS) — When you've played in the NFL for 22 years, you don't get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady "got in my...
Tom Brady says Gisele Bundchen 'deserves what she needs' from him as a husband while discussing retirement

Tom Brady's life has revolved around football for the last six months and, the athlete is ready to decompress. However, football fans are demanding answers to his possible retirement. The Buccaneers player is currently noncommitted to return in 2022 but, the 44-year-old has said in the past, he wanted to play until he was 45. As noted by DailyMail, he has one year and $25.4 million remaining on his contract, but it seems like Brady is thinking about what is best for his most important team- his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their children.
Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

