Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 117-107 victory Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Joel Embiid gets this. The Sixers center finished with 40-plus points for the third time in the last four games. On this night, Embiid had game highs of 42 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks. The four-time All-Star made 18 of 20 foul shots. Embiid also became the first NBA player to record at least 38 points and 12 rebounds in four consecutive games since Bob McAdoo in 1975.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO