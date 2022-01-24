Q&A with FINNEAS

Celebrating 40 Years in the South Bay: The multi-generational partnership between producer-engineer Wyn Davis—who founded Total Access Recording in Redondo Beach, CA in 1980—and co-owner, producer-engineer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Ornest, is so distinctive that it merited a story in the online magazine Southbay last year. Ornest was in high school when he originally met Davis, who had produced artists like Guns N’ Roses and Dio—and the two became friends (and later family when Davis married Ornest’s mother). After graduating from Berklee College of Music and using the studio on and off for years while playing in bands and pursuing his career, Ornest joined forces with Davis and has devoted himself to Total Access full time for the past 10 years. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, the studio became a popular hub for countless superstar bands, from GN’R, Great White and Dokken to No Doubt, Black Flag and Foreigner. The 2000s brought a new generation of reggae artists, including Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds and others.

