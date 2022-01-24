Q&A with FINNEAS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAs MC goes to press on the cusp of Grammy season, producer, songwriter, and performer Finneas O’Connell, née FINNEAS, is nominated in four major categories: Best New Artist, for his solo project Optimist, and in collaboration with his sister Billie Eilish, Album of the Year for Happier Than Ever, and Record...

musicconnection.com

Producer Crosstalk: Anson Seabra

Anson Seabra started piano lessons when he was seven. But later he had trouble seeing a career path for himself in music, so in college he studied computer science and went on to write two smartphone apps. Some dreams die hard, though, and later he was drawn back to his true passion. He left his job in 2018, moved back in with his parents and began to create and upload songs. Seabra signed a publishing deal with Sony and a distribution deal with Virgin last year. The former led to the placement of his song “Walked Through Hell” in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Studio Mix: February 2022

Maurice Patist, president of PMC USA, along with Steve Genewick and David Rideau, are pictured at Capitol Studios working on the Dolby Atmos Music mix of the biggest-selling jazz album of all time, Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue. The certified quadruple platinum album is available on Apple Music, streaming in an immersive audio format.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Signing Story: Anomalie

Type of Music: Electronic / R&B / progressive jazz. Management: Alec Steinfeld – InPlay Partners, inplay.partners. Publicity: George Chammas – Nettwerk, gchammas@nettwerk.com. Web: anomaliebeats.com. A&R Rep: Adam Popowitz and Rachel Cragg. Several pieces had to fall into place before Montreal-based producer, engineer and artist Anomalie (Nico Dupuis) was...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: The Bootstrap Boys

This Michigan band conjure an authentic brand of country music, polished and well recorded. The lilting, waltz-time cadence of “Magic Answer,” with its deep guitar tone and ideal amount of twang, sets the stage for lead singer Big Jake (“Ain’t no magic answer written in the stars”) whose delivery shows he’s a natural. The band really gels on “Wildcat Mountain, a catchy, upbeat country-rocker with strong lyrics that shows heritage and tradition. The engineers give Jake a deep pool of reverb on the sad, lilting “Broadway Blues”(“Lonely is a dyin’ fire’s last dyin’ spark.”) As good as these guys are already, there’s still room to maybe add a female background vocal or a fiddle break here and there.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: No Signal

Colorado-based Riley Schmelter knows how to put together an eclectic, polished piece of work. Each recording is remarkably miked and balanced, despite his use of disparate sounds and instruments. “Tantrum” integrates plenty of electro noise and feedback elements as well as the artist’s fx’d vocals that deliver a heavy, screaming bridge. “Kope” brings a pop-punk vibe, but it is experimental and unpredictable, with beeps, bells and (synth) whistles, and vocals delivered via megaphone. His 11-minute “Venus” has great guitar noodling and a heavy metal section. From what we hear, this 19-year-old artist is well worth watching as he develops his identity.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Close Up: Total Access Recording

Celebrating 40 Years in the South Bay: The multi-generational partnership between producer-engineer Wyn Davis—who founded Total Access Recording in Redondo Beach, CA in 1980—and co-owner, producer-engineer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Ornest, is so distinctive that it merited a story in the online magazine Southbay last year. Ornest was in high school when he originally met Davis, who had produced artists like Guns N’ Roses and Dio—and the two became friends (and later family when Davis married Ornest’s mother). After graduating from Berklee College of Music and using the studio on and off for years while playing in bands and pursuing his career, Ornest joined forces with Davis and has devoted himself to Total Access full time for the past 10 years. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, the studio became a popular hub for countless superstar bands, from GN’R, Great White and Dokken to No Doubt, Black Flag and Foreigner. The 2000s brought a new generation of reggae artists, including Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds and others.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Hot Club Los Angeles at Cinema Club

Material: Ten years ago, five musicians from the Los Angeles area answered a call to action on Facebook regarding a jam session based on the music of a legendary gypsy jazz musician, Django Reinhardt. What came next was a brotherhood of a lifetime, two albums, a headlining spot at DjangoVegas back in the Summer of 2021, and a decade-long residency at the Cinema Bar in Culver City. Where their brand of Italian pop, bal musette, Romani music, and Jazz have made them a mainstay amongst the locals. In fact, their live performance of cover songs like “Tchavolo Swing” often prompts many of their attendees to sing-a-long and accommodate the band with gleeful shouts “opa” for the duration of the composition.
LOS ANGELES, CA

