Sarah Palin v. New York Times Trial Begins Today
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times goes to trial today. Palin filed suit in 2017 after a Times editorial incorrectly linked the 2011 attack on former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords to a map circulated by Palin's PAC. The map showed crosshairs over certain congressional districts. The “Times” published a correction and an apology the next day and a judge initially dismissed the suit. But a federal appeals court revived it in 2019. Jury selection begins today
Comments / 6