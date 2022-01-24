ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Palin v. New York Times Trial Begins Today

By Anthony Fillippleo
 3 days ago
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times goes to trial today. Palin filed suit in 2017 after a Times editorial incorrectly linked the 2011 attack on former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords to a map circulated by Palin's PAC. The map showed crosshairs over certain congressional districts. The “Times” published a correction and an apology the next day and a judge initially dismissed the suit. But a federal appeals court revived it in 2019. Jury selection begins today

