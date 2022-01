Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive for cloud-based saving of your classwork or office projects. And even though Chromebooks are some of the most affordable laptops available, we've still scoured the internet for discounts, bundles, and trade-in deals to help you save even more. We picked models from top brands like Samsung, HP, and Acer to help you find a Chromebook that fits both your budget and your needs.

