Nintendo is purging videos of a fan-made ‘Pokémon’ shooter

By Andy Brown
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is removing all videos and clips of a fan-made game that reimagines Pokémon as a first person shooter (FPS). The game was first revealed by Reddit user Dragon_GameDev, who shared several videos of their project. These videos showcased an FPS game set in the world of Pokémon, with the player...

