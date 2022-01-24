Rakeem Jones: A survivor of human trafficking shares her story

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Warning: Some of the descriptions of events in this article may be upsetting to some of our readers. - Myron B. Pitts, Opinion editor

In an interview with the nonprofit Urban Institute, people who sell other human beings candidly admitted they believe trafficking Black women would land less jail time than trafficking white women, if caught. This revelation aligns with statistics concerning the diversity among victims of human trafficking.

Under its human trafficking program, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has investigated different forms of trafficking. They include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and domestic servitude. Domestic servitude describes when individuals within a household appear to be nannies, housekeepers or other types of domestic workers, but they are being controlled and exploited. Labor trafficking is when individuals are compelled by force, threats or fraud to perform service or labor.

Sex trafficking, the most common, is when individuals are compelled by force, fraud or coercion to perform commercial sex acts. Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. However, the most vulnerable population statistically are African-American women. Intersecting factors such as low socioeconomic status, history of physical/sexual abuse and detachment from education increase the vulnerability of Black women.

Women of color are also more likely to be trafficked at a younger age. According to the FBI, 57.5% of juvenile prostitution arrests are Black children. One of the major contributing factors is low socioeconomic status.

Financial need made her a target

In a Veterans Awareness Film produced by veterans organization Southern CC Inc, 30 year-old Leslie Rye gives a detailed account of her experience being a human trafficking victim. Her story begins with her growing up in a single-parent home plagued with addiction and abuse. After being emancipated at the age of 15, she became an exotic dancer at age 17 to provide for herself. As a young exotic dancer, she had no stable housing or transportation.

Her lack of necessities made her an easy target for traffickers. While working in a particular establishment, Leslie noticed a particular patron that was familiar to all those who worked there.

Friends and family had no idea where Rye was for years. She had lost contact with them or they were reluctant to get involved with her new lifestyle.

On the day of her abduction, she recalls arriving to a hotel where she was beaten and raped before being thrown into a trunk and driven to another location. Upon arrival, she was stripped of her possessions and locked in a room.

During her three-month imprisonment, she was among 10 to 15 girls held captive. They endured physical, emotional and mental abuse. Every phone call was made or received at gunpoint. Rye’s silence was enforced by the threat of violence against her family.

Even after being rescued, the effects from her abuse continue long after. A lack of self-worth led Leslie to relationships that were severely abusive. In addition, she began to self-medicate rather than speak to a trained professional because she was ashamed of her actions and history.

There are not many programs to help women readjust back into society. Leslie says becoming a mother was the only thing that helped her to come out of her dark place. The Center on Poverty and Inequality conducted a study that found women of color are viewed as in need of less nurturing, less protection, less support, less comfort, more independent and more knowledgeable about sex than their white counterparts.

Criminalization of victims

Leslie was “rescued” as a part of a sting operation where she herself was actually arrested. The criminalization of women of color starts at an early age and continues through adulthood. The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation suggests replacing zero-tolerance policies in schools with restorative justice policies.

The greatest and easiest way to combat human trafficking is awareness. Many people in society do not recognize signs of distress. Furthermore, rather than criminalize the workers, hold “customers” accountable for their actions.

Tony U. Brown, CEO of Southern CC, Inc., has partnered with city, state officials, various veterans and active military groups such as individuals in Special Forces, vowing to empower, protect and bring awareness through film and survival classes.

For information, contact Southern CC, Inc. at 910-568-5165 or contact@southernccinc.org.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month. So, salute to Leslie and all the other brave survivors like herself. Finally, salute to every activist getting active. Peace.

Rakeem “Keem” Jones is a community advocate and father of three from the Shaw Road/Bonnie Doone area of Fayetteville. He can be reached at keemj45@gmail.com.