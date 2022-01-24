ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

By Andrew Barker
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS6TP_0dtxfpZ400

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “ Meet Me in the Bathroom ” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge as the saviors of rock and roll, which as far as anyone knows will continue to occupy the center of popular music for years to come. Was that really that long ago? Were we ever so young?

Offering a vivid time capsule of New York rock culture at the turn of the millennium, Southern and Lovelace’s film explores the early years of the Strokes , the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem and others as they stumbled their way from ramshackle clubs and rooftop parties to festival stages and breathless press coverage. Drawn entirely from archival footage, concert clips, home movies and contemporaneous interviews, the film is uninterested in offering a beginners’ guide to the scene’s bands, nor any after-the-fact context, instead piecing together an experiential collage of primary sources that tries to replicate what it might have felt like to rub shoulders with Albert Hammond Jr. while drinking a warm PBR in some smoky LES dive. If it’s sometimes a little rough around the edges and not always structurally coherent, well, the same was true of these bands.

Based on Lizzy Goodman’s book, “Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011,” the documentary takes on a more limited time frame, mostly spanning the years 1999-2004. Though acts like TV on the Radio, the Moldy Peaches, Liars and the Rapture are given their moments, the film turns its brightest spotlights on the scene’s biggest initial exports. We spend plenty of time with Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, who details her evolution from a shy Jersey girl playing acoustic guitar at open mic nights into a howling banshee flinging herself recklessly across club stages. We get a thorough introduction to James Murphy, a socially-awkward studio engineer convinced he’s “wasted the first thirty years of [his] life,” who learns to channel his own insecurities into LCD Soundsystem’s irony-drenched dance music. We hear dour Interpol singer Paul Banks describe slogging through self-financed tours in half-empty venues, in stark counterpoint to the overnight successes of so many of his peers.

Naturally, the lion’s share of attention is lavished on the scene’s biggest and best band, the Strokes. Their rapid ascent was treated like a mini-Beatlemania in some quarters, and the early-years footage assembled here makes it easy to remember why. It wasn’t just that they were cool, good-looking, and emerged out of the gate with a debut that sounded like a greatest-hits album. It was also that few groups of any era have made being in a rock band seem like so much fun. Perpetually drunken, vaguely homoerotic, and yet somehow oddly innocent, they projected a tangible Lost Boys energy.

The film faces one major obstacle here, in that its most magnetic subject is also its least forthcoming: Strokes songwriter and frontman Julian Casablancas. The son of an infamous modelling agent blessed with perfect rockstar looks and a gift for offhand melodies, Casablancas is a tough nut to crack. There’s a faint echo of Kurt Cobain in his visible discomfort with the band’s sudden fame – “if I heard about a band like us, I’d think they were assholes,” he quips after listing the ways the Strokes have been described in the press – yet he seems less a tortured artist than a wearily bemused one. Equal parts aloof rich kid and soft-hearted sentimentalist, he’s never less than fascinating, but the film never quite figures him out.

If Casablancas is the film’s reluctant hero, it eventually finds a villain of sorts in singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, portrayed here as something of an all-around bad influence whose arrival in the Strokes’ social circle soured some of their good vibes. There are plenty of bad vibes to go around, though, and Karen O is given room to explain how lonely she felt as a woman in the rock and roll boys’ club, even before she started to notice creepy concert photographers angling their cameras up her skirt while she performed. The film is less attuned to matters of race and class, and it’s hard not to smirk a little when the same people who previously described Brooklyn as a wonderland of cheap rents suddenly start to complain about gentrification. One of the few major Black voices in this largely white scene, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe describes the guilt he felt when he told his Nigerian immigrant parents that he wanted to move to New York to become an artist – if others were dealing with tensions like these, they don’t mention it.

“Meet Me in the Bathroom” isn’t terribly interested in dissecting What It All Meant, but revisiting this period twenty years later, one notices how much perspectives have changed. To the critics who found themselves inventing new superlatives to foist upon them, these bands carried the hope that the culture could be steered away from the slick teen pop and numbskull nu-metal then dominating the charts, and back to the rawness of punk. The bigger acts from this scene would spawn plenty of imitators, but today the whole NY rock revival looks less like the future of music than the raucous last gasp of a fading paradigm. Even at the time, hip-hop was already well on its way to replacing rock as the dominant sound of young America, and it’s hard to imagine how a gang of retro-minded CBGB acolytes could have slowed its progress. Nor should they have.

Of course, no one in the film was particularly concerned about any of this back then, and the music they produced remains as exciting as ever. Nearly everyone featured here is still alive and well and making music – which is more than you can say for most rock docs – and as these bands all creep toward the middle-aged nostalgia circuit, it’s poignant to remember how brightly they burned back in the full flush of youth. We’ll all miss the good old days, someday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
Variety

When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date With Same Lineup

UPDATED: Due to overwhelming demand, Las Vegas’ stacked When We Were Young festival has now added a third date on Saturday, Oct. 29. The third date will feature the same lineup as the first two days, Oct. 22 and 23, except that Alex G will replace Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing. The first two dates have both sold out. Led by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, the emo and pop-punk festival will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Recalling the heyday of Warped Tour, the lineup also features Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Beatles’ ‘Rooftop Performance’ to Be Released as a Streaming Audio Album

Few Beatles fans had complaints about Peter Jackson’s recent “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, but to the extent they did, there were some grumblings that the faithful wanted a way to hear the entire rooftop concert that makes up the last portion of the docu-series without the spoken interjections of the interceding British policemen or man-on-the-street interviews. Now, they’ll be getting their wish, along with the luxury of being able to listen to the entire mini-concert in their homes or cars on demand. The audio of the full 1969 performance is being released to streaming services as “The Beatles: Get Back...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

R&B Singer John Legend Sells Entire Music Catalog

Recording artist John Legend has become the latest singer to sell his entire music catalog. In a rare instance usually only seen with artists who are either at the end of their careers or have a catalog that spans several decades, Legend has recently sold the rights to the music he has recorded to KKR & Co. and BMG.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died. No age or cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Tunde Adebimpe
Person
Julian Casablancas
Pitchfork

Listen to Big Boss Vette’s “Heavy”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Boss Vette is unstoppable on her latest single, “Heavy.” Over a simple, yet aggressive beat, she unleashes blunt bars in her St. Louis idiolect, roasting all her doubters (including clout chasers, haters, and her ex) with a dynamic fury. Yet, it’s not all talk—Vette went from making Facebook freestyles and YouTube bootlegs to signing a major record deal in the span of a few years. On “Heavy,” she declares that even a bullet couldn’t make her quit. By the time the song is over, you can’t help but believe her.
MUSIC
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Hatching, Piggy, Meet Me In the Bathroom

In containing its Midnight section to six films for its all-virtual edition this year, the Sundance Film Festival delivered a lineup of hard-hitting genre films that felt consistently programmed with the audience experience in mind. Pinwheeling between dark comedies and rock documentaries, leaving space for slasher throwbacks and social satires,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meet Me In The Bathroom#Lcd Soundsystem#Time Capsule#Docs#The Strokes#Southern#Pbr#Les#Rebirth#Rock And Roll#Radio
AFP

Roll up: NFT's magical mystery now includes Beatles memorabilia

Beatles fans won't be able to touch them, but they can soon get their virtual hands on personal memorabilia from John Lennon's son Julian in the form of NFTs.  The certified digital artworks going under the hammer in California next month include the NFT version of the handwritten notes for the song "Hey Jude", with an estimated price tag of up to $70,000.  Also available will be an NFT of the black cape John Lennon wore in the film "Help," as well as three guitars, including one that Julian Lennon received from his father for Christmas. 
MUSIC
lwlies.com

Meet Me in the Bathroom – first-look review

New York’s pre-9/11 music scene is revisited in this suitably lo-fi documentary from the makers of Shut Up and Play the Hits. Viewed today, it’s easy to forget that 20 odd years ago, Manhattan’s Lower East Side (or LES, as it’s sometimes known) was more a grubby dive of an area than an eclectic, go-to destination with plenty of gentrified swish in its tail. In 1999, the neighbourhood’s grime put most people off. All except the immigrant communities who called it home and the creative outcasts who sought out likeminded souls.
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Classic Albums: Meat Loaf Bat Out Of Hell’ Dissects And Analyzes Schlock Rock Masterpiece

“People either hate Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell or absolutely just worship it.” So says the Meat himself at the start of this episode of Classic Albums, the British documentary series known for deep diving into the most storied long players in music history. I am in the former group, but that’s neither here nor there, and in no way handicaps my ability to critically judge the episode in question.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

The Dream of the 2000s Is Alive in the Meet Me in the Bathroom Documentary

It’s August 1999, and a young man dressed like Robin Hood and a young woman wearing pink bunny ears are grinning widely as they sing a little ditty about orange juice and botulism. A dude pogoes awkwardly in their midst onstage; afterward, a hat is passed around. The scene, featuring anti-folk oddballs Adam Green and Kimya Dawson of the Moldy Peaches, might not sound like the beginnings of any kind of revolution. But appearing early in the new documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, the endearingly idiosyncratic performance hints at a creative freedom and communal spirit that would soon turn New York City’s Lower East Side and Williamsburg neighborhoods into the hot zone for a rock’n’roll revival.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Don’t Look Up’s’ Musicians on Writing a Song About Pending Doom and Love

How do you write a love song that’s also a lament for the impending end of the world? That was the challenge for “Don’t Look Up” composer Nicholas Britell, lyricist Taura Stinson and their co-writers and performers, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, as they collaborated on “Just Look Up.” The song is performed in the film and is on the Oscar shortlist for possible nomination in February. The idea came from writer-director Adam McKay, Britell reports. Grande had already been cast as Riley Bina, a pop star who reconciles with her rapper boyfriend (Kid Cudi, as DJ Chello) on the same morning...
MUSIC
Variety

Damon Albarn Addresses Taylor Swift Comments at Concert Before Dedicating ‘Song 2’ to LA Times Reporter

Within 12 hours of becoming persona non grata among Taylor Swift fans around the world, Blur and Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn used his Los Angeles concert to further address his comments about the pop star. During the tail end of Albarn’s Walt Disney Concert Hall show on Jan. 24 — reportedly a 17-song tour de force that lasted 75 minutes — Albarn joked about Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood, who interviewed him and asked about Swift, again suggesting that he was misrepresented in the article. According to a Spin review of the gig, Albarn said on stage that “before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brooklynvegan.com

Interview: ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ directors talk new 2000s NYC rock doc

Lizzy Goodman's 2017 book Meet Me in the Bathroom is an oral history of NYC's early-'00s rock renaissance that gave us The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, TV on the Radio, Liars, The Rapture and many others. The book features interviews with a massive cast of characters that also incorporates the club culture at the time, not to mention the effect Y2K and 9/11 had on the city and its art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Variety

46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy