Big Sur Fire Map, Update as California Blaze Spurs Evacuations
The blaze, dubbed the Colorado Fire, has burned about 700 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire...www.newsweek.com
The blaze, dubbed the Colorado Fire, has burned about 700 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6