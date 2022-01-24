'Battlefield 2042' Zombie Mode Removal Explained—Why DICE Pulled the Game Type

Asmodee Digital surprised quite a few people when they pulled the digital version of their Pandemic board game from Steam, Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store, and they also revealed that it would be removed from Microsoft's store at the end of January and the Nintendo Switch store this July. At the time there was no reasoning given for the removal of the game aside from the fact that it had been removed at the request of the publisher, but since then Z-Man Games has released a statement on the reason and what the future of the franchise is on digital platforms, and it seems to be related to the length of time the current version has been out and the future version of the franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO