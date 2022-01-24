Voting by mail will be easy in 2022: New York extends pandemic-era absentee voting rule another year

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill recently allowing absentee voting to continue due to COVID-19.

Signing the bill means that when voters head to the polls later this year they will be able to cast ballots by absentee- if they are unable to make it in-person.

Two years ago there were major concerns about COVID-19 and no vaccine to combat the virus. Last year, there were significant concerns about secondary variants that would prevent people from getting out to the polls.

In 2022, voting by absentee ballot became standard for many who simply didn’t feel like getting out to polling places.

“No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health and safety,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “This legislation will ensure the pandemic does not create inaccessibility for voters during upcoming elections and help protect New Yorkers’ access to the ballot.”

In her State of the State Address Hochul said that she wanted it to be easier for voters to cast ballots in New York. Among changes she called for- reducing the registration deadline from 25 days to 10 days prior to Election Day.

