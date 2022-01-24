ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Anti-vaccine activists march in D.C. - a city that mandates coronavirus vaccines - to protest mandates

Union Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Thousands of protesters from across the country - including some of the biggest names in the anti-vaccination movement - descended on the nation's capital Sunday for a rally against vaccine mandates. Almost two years into a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 860,000 Americans, the gathering...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
DCist

An Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest Is Coming To D.C. Here’s What We Know

Just a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser requires select businesses to check proof of vaccination, thousands of people appear to be planning a trip to D.C. to protest vaccine mandates on the National Mall. “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” is a march and rally on January 23rd that organizers say is being held in order to show their objection to vaccine requirements on businesses or schools that have taken effect across the country.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

House Republican Compares D.C. Vaccine Mandate to Holocaust

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took time out of his day Wednesday not only to find a scan of a Nazi administrative form but also to tweet it. Davidson was comparing Washington, D.C.’s new rules on COVID-19 vaccination to German persecution of the Jews. After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that D.C. residents would need to start showing proof of vaccination to gain entry to most indoor venues, Davidson wrote, “This has been done before. #DoNotComply.” He followed up with, “Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them.” The Auschwitz Memorial and the Anti-Defamation League condemned his comments. The Ohio Republican isn’t the first to make the ghoulish comparison. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has likened COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi eugenics. Greene apologized but later made similar remarks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

GOP lawmaker, office ‘will not comply’ with D.C. vaccine mandate

A Republican member of the House is saying his office will not comply with the Washington, D.C., vaccine mandate or do business with others who do. Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, took to Twitter on Thursday evening to denounce the city’s order, which takes effect Sunday, requiring that people show proof of vaccination to enter any D.C. gym, restaurant, bar, nightclub, sports venue or conference center.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Gephardt Daily

Thousands march on Washington, D.C., in rally against vaccine mandates

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to oppose vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 regulations. Organizers for the “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” march said they expected about 20,000 attendees at the rally, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service, but the Washington Post reported a “smaller crowd of several thousand” on the National Mall on Sunday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

D.C.'s Anti-Mandate Rally Devolves Into an Anti-Vaccine Rally

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Thousands of demonstrators gathered on the National Mall for a "Defeat the Mandates" rally this past Sunday to make their case against both private and public vaccination requirements—though that case more often than not rested on the alleged dangers and ineffectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines themselves. Through...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Protest#Americans#The National Park Service#Lincoln#The Reflecting Pool
WDIO-TV

Canadian truckers protesting border vaccine mandate

A convoy of truckers protesting a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers is prompting Canadian police to prepare for violence and politicians to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration. Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said Wednesday officers had been in been in contact with protest leaders whom he said...
PROTESTS
Washington City Paper

March for Life and Anti-mandate Rallies Bring Thousands to D.C.

The weekend started with a “March for Life” protest on Friday and ended with a “Defeat the Mandates” rally that brought thousands more protesters to the District on Sunday. Separately, a D.C. police officer was shot Sunday night in Petworth. “March for Life” Amid Challenges to...
WASHINGTON, DC
blackchronicle.com

Thousands Gather In D.C. To Protest Against Vaccine Mandates [video]

Protestors marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Sunday (1/23/22) in objection to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In attendance were; doctors, nurses, parents and a few controversial speakers and groups. We’ve all seen the video of the mother who threatened to bring “loaded” guns...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Complex

Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly Attends D.C. Anti-Vax Rally, Faces Criticism for Comments on Vaccine Mandate

Evangeline Lilly, best known for her roles as Kate on Lost and Wasp in Ant-Man, has made a public statement against vaccine mandates. The actress shared a multi-photo post to Instagram on Thursday, complete with a lengthy caption in which she revealed that she was in Washington D.C. this weekend to (in her words) “support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.”
ENTERTAINMENT
KCRA.com

Demonstrators protest vaccine mandates at state Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rallies were held across the country and in Sacramento on Sunday to protest COVID-19 mandates. Dozens crowded the state Capitol steps to protest. One demonstrator told KCRA 3 she is against the new "Teens Choose Vaccine Act," which is a proposed bill that would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without the consent of their parents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

Republicans consider shutting down government over vax mandate

FIRST ON FOX: Several Republicans are considering shutting down the government if the next funding bill includes money for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter signed by a growing number of Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, pledging to pull support from government funding legislation that includes language giving funds for vaccine mandates.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

New York State Supreme Court Strikes Down Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday that Omicron variant infections in the U.S. could peak by mid-February. As cases retreat in the Northeast, the New York State Supreme Court struck down the Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s statewide mask mandate, saying it’s unconstitutional and in violation of state law. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman applauded the decision. “Tomorrow morning, our school kids are going to be able to go to school and not have to wear masks, and that these mandates are no longer in effect, with respect to all of the mandates that the Supreme...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy