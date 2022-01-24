Anti-vaccine activists march in D.C. - a city that mandates coronavirus vaccines - to protest mandates

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took time out of his day Wednesday not only to find a scan of a Nazi administrative form but also to tweet it. Davidson was comparing Washington, D.C.’s new rules on COVID-19 vaccination to German persecution of the Jews. After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that D.C. residents would need to start showing proof of vaccination to gain entry to most indoor venues, Davidson wrote, “This has been done before. #DoNotComply.” He followed up with, “Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them.” The Auschwitz Memorial and the Anti-Defamation League condemned his comments. The Ohio Republican isn’t the first to make the ghoulish comparison. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has likened COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi eugenics. Greene apologized but later made similar remarks.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO